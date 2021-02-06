BRYAN – Wauseon continued its recent domination over the NWOAL as the Indians took its sixth league title in a row at the NWOAL meet Friday at Bryan.
Wauseon quickly reached the champinship podium, as Collin Twigg (106), John Martinez (113), Damon Molina (120) and Zaden Torres (126) all scored titles.
The Indians added titles from Connor Twigg (152) and Austin Kovar (170).
Second-place Delta scored titles from Zack Mattin (132), Max Hoffman (195) and Austin Kohlhofer (220).
Liberty Center won two titles. Dylan Matthews (145) and Camren Foster (160) helped the Tigers edge Archbold, who earned league titles from Brodie Dominique (138) and Carson Meyer (182).
Swanton’s Brodie Stevens won the title at 285 pounds.
Team scores
Wauseon 260, Delta 232.5, Liberty Center 182.5, Archbold 136, Evergreen 70, Bryan 58, Swanton 47.5, Montpelier 36, Patrick Henry 32.
First Place Matches
106 – Collin Twigg (W) dec. Evan Hanefeld (D), 6-0; 113 - John Martinez (W) dec. Rylee Hanefeld (D), 7-5; 120 – Damon Molina (W) dec. Carson Chiesa (D), 5-1; 126 – Zaden Torres (W) p. Jeff Camp (PH), 3:58; 132 – Zack Mattin (D) p. Lawson Grime (W), 3:46; 138 – Brodie Dominique (A) dec. Gabe Meyer (D), 3-0; 145 – Dylan Matthews (LC) dec. Jace Helminiak (D), 3-1 (SV); 152 – Connor Twigg (W) dec. Evan Perry (D), 9-4; 160 – Camren Foster (LC) dec. Zaiden Kessler (W), 8-3; 170 – Austin Kovar (W) dec. Wyat Ripke (A), 2-1; 182 – Carson Meyer (A) p. Owen Johnson (LC), 6:35; 195 – Max Hoffman (D) dec. Dylan McCandless (B), 7-2; 220 – Austin Kohlhofer (D) tech fall Hayden Dickman (A), 17-0; 285 – Brodie Stevens (S) dec. Jaden Banister (W), 1-0.
Third Place Matches
106 - Ayden Gleckler (E) dec. Drew Matthews (LC), 8-6 (SV); 113 – Zander Brown (LC) dec. Brodie Setmire (E), 5-2; 120 – Jack Stubleski (E) p. Alexus Shaneyfelt (LC), 3:48; 126 – Emmett Perry (LC) dec. Shane Kruger (D), 4-2; 132 – Gabe Chapa (A) dec. Lane Hurlbert (B), 6-0; 138 – Manny Gante (W) dec. Xander Myers (LC), 10-3; 145 – Connor Nagel (W) md. Andrew Francis (A), 16-4; 152 – Josh Nofzinger (A) dec. Jon Tammarine (LC), 8-3; 160 – Kaleb Barnes (D) md. Hunter Gowing (S), 11-2; 170 – Holden Barnes (D) p. Kaden Bergstedt (LC), 3:59; 182 – Justin Duncan (W) p. Luke Schlatter (D), 2:11; 195 – Gavin Wurm (M) p. Jack Shema (W), 3:57; 220 – Kyle Huffman (LC) p. Ethan Kessler (W), 6:28; 285 – Owen Box (LC) p. Cody Sheller (E), 2:23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.