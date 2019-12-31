MEDINA — Wauseon and Delta each had a champion, and Wauseon finished tied for fifth in the team standings over the weekend at the Medina Invitational.
Nolan Ray was the champion for Wauseon at 126 pounds. He defeated Kyren Butler of Copley for the title, 9-4.
“Nolan continues to build on a very successful senior season so far,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “His main goal are in March at the state tournament.”
The Indians had three other placers at Medina. Sammy Sosa took fourth at 285 pounds, Damon Molina was sixth at 120 pounds and Jarrett Bischoff was seventh at 182 pounds.
The Indians tied for fifth with 125.5 points. Lebanon edged Avon, Indiana for the team title.
“I thought our kids wrestled well over the weekend,” stated Ritter.
Delta had just one placer as the Panthers ended in 28th place. Zack Mattin took first at 113 pounds, defeating Kenny Crosby of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 1-0 for the title.
He was Delta’s only placer.
