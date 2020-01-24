WAUSEON — The Wauseon wrestling team won 10 of 14 matches, seven of them by pin, to claim a 51-22 win over Liberty Center.
Winning by fall were Collin Twigg (106), Damon Molina (113), John Martinez (120), Zaden Torres (126), Jarrett Bischoff (170), Wes Spadafore (220) and Sammy Sosa (285).
Winning by decision for the Indians were Nolan Ray (132), Zaidan Kessler (145) and Ethan Glover (152).
Liberty Center claimed three of its four wins by pin, from Maguire Vollmar (138), Owen Johnson (182) and Owen Box (195). Camren Foster (160) won by a 9-1 major decision.
Wauseon 51, Liberty Center 22
106 — Collin Twigg (W) pinned Ethan Borstelman, 4:41; 113 — Damon Molina (W) pinned Alexus Shaneyfelt, 3:24; 120 — John Martinez (D) pinned Emmett Perry, 5:11; 126 — Zaden Torres (W) pinned Cody Minnich, 1:49; 132 — Nolan Ray (W) dec. Dylan Matthews, 5-1; 138 — Maguire Vollmar (LC) pinned Connor Twigg (W), 3:46; 145 — Zaden Kessler (W) dec. Colin Johnson, 8-1; 152 — Ethan Glover (W) dec. Jon Tammarine, 12-5; 160 — Camren Foster (LC) major dec. Chance Snow, 9-1; 170 — Jarrett Bischoff (W) pinned Kaden Bergstedt, 3:25; 182 — Owen Johnson (LC) pinned Wyatt Lane, 3:21; 195 — Owen Box (LC) pinned Jack Shema, 2:16; 220 — Wes Spadafore (W) pinned Kyle Huffman, 2:52; 285 — Sammy Sosa (W) pinned Ray Culler, 2:44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.