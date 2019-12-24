After falling to Clay in last year’s Fricker’s Duals title match, Division III powerhouse Milan Edison rebounded to claim the team title this time around, nipping Division I Perrysburg, 34-31, in the title match.
It was a battle of two state ranked teams, with Edison ranked second in Division III and Perrysburg ranked sixth in Division I. Both rankings are by Borofanohio.net.
It’s the first Fricker’s team title for Edison, which finished in third place two different times. Perrysburg finished second for the second time and has finished third once.
The Fricker’s Duals was a 24-team tournament that took place on Friday and Saturday at the Defiance College Smart Center.
Clay finished third in the Fricker’s tourney, topping Richmond (Mich.) in the third place match, 44-27. Richmond won the team title in 2014 and has placed third on two occasions.
The most valuable wrestlers of the tournament were Perrysburg’s Joey Blaze (126) from the 106-145 pound weight classes and Tiffin Columbian’s Brody Conley (152), from the 152-285 pound weight classes.
Ayersville won the team sportsmanship award.
Locally, Wauseon finished with the best record, at 7-3. The Indians were 4-1 on day one, losing to Richmond, 39-29. On day two, Wauseon fell to Perrysburg, 42-24 and Ashland, 39-24. In the final round, Wauseon defeated Circleville Logan Elm, 53-14.
Getting the best individual records for Wauseon were Nolan Ray (126), 9-1; Wes Spadafore (220) and Sammy Sosa (285), 8-2 and Connor Twigg (145) and Jarrett Bischoff (185), 7-3. Ray’s only loss was a 10-8 decision in overtime, to Perrysburg’s Blaze, the lower weights MVP of the tournament.
“With our young squad, it was not a bad weekend and this team is going to get better,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We made some mistakes and if we take care of those, we could have had a better overall record. But we’ll work on it and one of the best ways to get better is to wrestle in some tough tournaments and we’ll have another very tough tournament next weekend at Medina.”
Archbold finished the tournament with a 6-4 record and lost a tough one on Friday by a single point to Mechanicsburg, 41-40. The match was tied at 40-40, by Mechanicsburg was awarded the win on the sixth round of criteria: the least number of wins by forfeit.
Best performances for Archbold were Brennan Short (145), going 9-1. Andrew Francis (126) went 8-2 and Carson Meyer (182) finished 7-2.
“We did all right, though we should have beaten Mechanicsburg,” said Archbold assistant coach Cody Ruffer. “But good competition like this shows us things. The guys battled, but in some situations, we can pick it up a lot more. Also, we can watch film and see what we can improve upon.”
Tinora finished the tournament with a 4-6 record, which included a 60-9 win over Defiance. The wrestlers who performed well for Tinora were Andrew Helmke (138) and Aaron Short (145), both 6-1, Lucas Schlegel (152), 6-2, Tim Meyer (170), 7-3 and Hunter Grunden (160), 5-2.
Defiance went 2-8 in the tournament, gaining a 46-36 win in the final round, over Ayersville. It was a particularly tough day for the Bulldogs, who lost Tristan Villarreal on the first match on Saturday, due to a shoulder injury.
It’s not known how long Villarreal (132), who had gone 5-0 on the first day of the tourney, could be out. Defiance coach Pat Murphy is hoping Villarreal could be ready to go by January 9.
Putting in the best performance for Defiance was Dominic Tracy (160), who finished 6-4 in the tournament.
“Dom had a good tournament, but by the end of the day, he was done, having gone 11 matches in three days,” Murphy said. “I’m not disappointed in anyone’s performance this weekend, as the guys fought hard. We’re so young and so much skill improvement is needed yet. But, we’re seeing improvement.”
Ayersville finished the tournament with a 1-9 record, gaining a 39-20 win over Swanton (0-10). Garrett Shreve (138/145) went 6-3 for the weekend.
For Swanton, Brodie Stevens (285) went 7-1, Tyler Gowing (160) went 6-1 and Tyler Anderson (152) went 5-2.
Fricker’s Local Team Scores
Archbold
Archbold 78, Detroit Central Catholic 0; Archbold 60, Ayersville 8; Archbold 46, Caledonia River Valley 22; Archbold 52, Swanton 22; Mechanicsburg 41, Archbold 40; Perrysburg 69, Archbold 3; Archbold 45, Otsego 20; Richmond (Mich.) 54, Archbold 15; Archbold 35, Whitmer 33; Romeo (Mich.) 57, Archbold 17.
Ayersville
River Valley 41, Ayersville 24; Detroit Central Catholic 66, Ayersville 15; Otsego 47, Ayersville 27; Toledo Whitmer 50, Richmond 62, Ayersville 10; Ayersville 39, Swanton 20; Perrysburg 84, Ayersville 0; Mechanicsburg 54, Ayersville 14; Defiance 46, Ayersville 36.
Defiance
Miami Trace 53, Defiance 21; Avon 57, Defiance 18; Defiance 48, Elmwood 36; Uniontown Lake 56, Defiance 18; Romeo 69, Defiance 9; Tiffin Columbian 60, Defiance 18; Hudson (Mich.) 66, Defiance 12; Logan Elm 60, Defiance 24; Tinora 60, Defiance 9.
Swanton
Richmond 63, Swanton 16; Otsego 53, Swanton 24; Perrysburg 75, Swanton 3; River Valley 60, Swanton 18; Ashland 58, Swanton 16; Wauseon 60, Swanton 15; Detroit CC 56, Swanton 14; Elmwood 36, Swanton 16.
Tinora
Edison 68, Tinora 3; Romeo 39, Tinora 34; Clay 76, Tinora 6; Miami Trace 51, Tinora 22; Tinora 41, Circleville Logan Elm 35; Uniontown Lake 40, Tinora 28; Tinora 46, Elmwood 30; Avon 56, Tinora 21, Tinora 72, Whitmer 0.
Wauseon
Wauseon 49, Mechanicsburg 21; Wauseon 46, Detroit CC 21, Wauseon 53, Whitmer 13; Wauseon 53, River Valley 21; Richmond 39, Wauseon 29; Wauseon 51, Otsego 21; Perrysburg 42, Wauseon 24; Ashland 39, Wauseon 24; Wauseon 63, Logan Elm 15.
