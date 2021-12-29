Wauseon placed seven wrestlers in championship matches as the Indians highlighted a stellar showing from area grapplers in the massive Defiance Tri-State Border War Tournament at Defiance High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Three of Wednesday’s championship matches pitted two wrestlers from the six-county area against each other as host Defiance saw Treven Rittenhouse battle Wauseon’s John Martinez in the 126 title bout, with Martinez coming out victorious by major decision, 12-0. Wauseon’s Benicio Torres faced NWOAL rival Brodie Dominique of Archbold in the 144 finals with Dominique prevailing 3-1 while Tribe junior Zaidan Kessler matched up with Ayersville senior Owen Berner at 175. Kessler came away with a thrilling 6-5 victory.
In other championship action, Tinora’s Javen Gaines came away with the 285-pound title by defeating Bowling Green's Dominick Burch via pin in 1:47.
Other Wauseon grapplers competing for titles were Collin Twigg at 113 (5-2 victory), Larry Moreno at 120 (pin victory, 5:28), Connor Nagel at 157 (loss by major decision, 9-1) and Connor Twigg at 165 (loss, technical fall, 15-0).
Wayne Trace had a respectable showing with three wrestlers in championship tilts. Freshman Corbin Kimmel had two wins by pin and another by technical fall to reach the finals at 106 before falling to Norwalk St. Paul’s Casper Caizzo.
Meanwhile, Hunter Long battled with Eastwood’s Gavin Owens in the finals at 138 with a narrow 3-2 defeat and Jarrett Hornish winning 5-1 over senior Will Steiber of Norwalk St. Paul in the 150 finals.
In third-place matches, Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman came up with a pin of Tinora’s Aiden Helmke to win at 157. Defiance’s Mason Ducat and Dominic Tracy each earned third-place finishes at 113 and 175, respectively. Pilot grappler Luke Delano earned a third-place finish at 165.
Wauseon added four more top-four finishers with Zavian LaFountain (third at 106), Zaiden Torres (third, 132), Lawson Grime (fourth, 138) and Justin Duncan (fourth, 190).
Tinora’s Devon Luellen (126) and Anden Ankney (138) both finished fifth for the Rams. Wayne Trace’s Samuel Moore (157) and Nathan Osborn (215) battled in fifth-place matches, as did Ayersville’s Abe Delano, Archbold’s Ian Grime, Edgerton’s Hayden Herman and Bryan’s Zaiden Bell.
Defiance Tri-State Border War
Team Results
Wauseon 276.5, Fremont Ross 144, Findlay 135.5, Defiance 127, Tinora 118, Granville 113.5, Wayne Trace 113, DeKalb (Ind.) 109.5, Ayersville 103.5, Berkshire 103.5, Liberty-Benton 94.5, Franklin (Wis.) 93, Bowling Green 90, Norwalk St. Paul 85.5, Columbia City (Ind.), 80.5, Eastwood 79.5, Indian Lake 72, Dowagiac Union (Mich.) 67, Archbold 66, Columbus Grove 64, Toledo St. Francis 55.5, Elida 55, Bluffton 52.5, Bryan 49.5, Norwalk 48.5, Sandusky 44, Otsego 41, Willard 40, Swanton 39, Leo (Ind.) 31, Edgerton 26, Eastside (Ind.) 21, Mendon (Mich.) 20, Toledo Central Catholic 19, Woodlan (Ind.) 19, Fairview 18.5, Evergreen 15, Sylvania Southview 13, Patrick Henry 12, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (Ind.) 11.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Antwerp 8, Lima Central Catholic 6, Morenci (Mich.) 5, Continental 3
Wednesday
Championship Bracket
Semifinals
106 - Corbin Kimmel (Wayne Trace) def. Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon), 5:31; 113 - Collin Twigg (W) tech. fall Daniel Castro (Bowling Green), 16-0; 120 - Larry Moreno (W) major dec. Hayden Herman, 10-0; 126 - Treven Rittenhouse (Defiance) pinned Owen Shanahan (Fremont Ross), 1:26; John Martinez (W) def. Czar Dickson (Indian Lake), 11-4; 132 - Sabri Sino (Franklin) major dec. Zaden Torres (W), 9-1; 138 - Hunter Long (WT) def. Ethan Mitchell (Findlay), 11-5; Gavin Owens (Eastwood) def. Lawson Grime (W), 7-6; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) pinned Alex Munn (Berkshire), 1:29; Benicio Torres (W) def. Braxton Miller (DeKalb), 3-1; 150 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) def. Conner Douglass (Elida), 8-4; 157 - Mikey Kinzel (BG) pinned Kasen Wellman (Ayersville), 1:02; Connor Nagel (W) pinned Ethan Guglielmi (Granville), 1:24; 165 - Connor Twigg (W) def. Carson Greiner (IL), 10-4; 175 - Owen Berner (Ay) def. Bryce Hesselbart (East), 6-5; Zaidan Kessler (W) major dec. Kaden Basil (Bluffton), 15-6; 190 - Carson Miller (G) major dec. Justin Duncan (W), 12-2; Andrew Liber (Toledo St. Francis) tech. fall Abe Delano (Ay), 18-3; 215 - Tyler Treft (Fin) major dec. Nathan Osborn (WT), 12-4; 285 - Javen Gaines (Tinora) def. Tyler Jackson (Toledo Central Catholic), 4-2; Dominick Burch (BG) pinned Zain Bell (Bryan), 4:22.
Finals
106 - Casper Caizzo (Norwalk St. Paul) pinned Kimmel, 1:49; 113 - Col. Twigg def. Thayne Kleman (Bluf), 5-2; 120 - Moreno pinned Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac Union), 5:28; 126 - Martinez major dec. Rittenhouse, 12-0; 138 - Owens def. Long, 3-2; 144 - Dominique def. Torres, 3-1; 150 - Hornish def. Will Steiber (NSP), 5-1; 157 - Kinzel major dec. Nagel, 9-1; 165 - Shadrick Slone (Willard) tech. fall Con. Twigg, 15-0; 175 - Kessler def. Berner, 6-5; 285 - Gaines pinned Burch, 1:47.
Third-Place Matches
106 - LaFountain def. Bryce Estep (FR), 10-5; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) pinned Castro, 4:19; 132 - Torres pinned Ben Pennington (Leo), 1:53; 138 - Mitchell major dec. L. Grime, 13-4; 157 - Wellman pinned Aiden Helmke (T), 4:15; 165 - Luke Delano (Ay) pinned Jayvion Johnson (Sandusky), 4:49; 175 - Dominic Tracy (D) def. Bryce Hesselbart (East), 5-1; 190 - Lucas Stoddard (Berk) major dec. Duncan, 10-1; 215 - AJ Schafer (Columbus Grove) pinned Camron Kirtz (Swanton), 2:45.
Fifth-Place Matches
120 - Herman def. Kaleb Ruhl (N), 4-2; 126 - Devon Luellen (T) pinned Shanahan, 2:10; 138 - Anden Ankney (T) tech. fall Allan Maggard (CC), 16-0; 150 - Elijah Simms (FR) pinned I. Grime, 3:23; 157 - Samuel Moore (WT) pins Guglielmi, 4:11; 190 - A. Delano major dec. Owen Pummel, (IL), 10-0; 215 - Nic Ley (DeK) injury default over Osborn.
Seventh-Place Matches
120 - Gavino Martinez (D) def. Skyler Kirk (Eli), 10-4; 126 - Lee Woods (Liberty-Benton) pinned Kohler Vitek (Bry), 2:23; 138 - Gabe Chapa (Arch) def. Aiden Fenter (Bry), 3-1; 165 - Dominic Dunn (DeK) pinned Kyler Blair (Fairview), 1:59; 190 - Dean Hetrick (FR) pinned Cameron Urivez (Tin), 2:24; 285 - Noah Iobe (Mendon, Mich.) pinned Ethan Courtaway (Ay), 1:38.
Consolation Semifinals
106 - LaFountain def. Braylon Meyer (DeK), 4-3; 113 - Ducat pinned Peyton Costa (G), 2:06; 120 - Gage Ross (FR) def. Herman, 6-3; 126 - Dickson def. Luellen, 5-0; 132 - Torres def. Israel Villegas (DU), 8-1; 138 - L. Grime def. Ankney, 4-2; 150 - Josh Brown (Berk) def. I. Grime, 7-2; 157 - Helmke def. Guglielmi, 5-0; Wellman def. Moore, 2-1; 165 - L. Delano def. Jordan Driver (Columbia City, Ind.), 7-0; 175 - Tracy won by forfeit; 190 - Stoddard tech. fall A. Delano, 19-2; Duncan def. Pummel, 3-2 (tiebreak); 215 - Kirtz def. Osborn, 8-4; 285 - Gabe Elder (FR) pinned Bell, 1:15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.