WAUSEON – The Indians picked up pins fro, Jarrett Bischoff, Jack Shema, Sammy Sosa, Damon Molina and Nolan Ray to defeat Delta, 49-18 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League battle on Friday night.
“I was very pleased at how aggressive we were tonight against Delta,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter “We won 10 out of 14 matches and two of those losses could’ve went our way. I thought we had a good week of preparation and this dual meet was our second in two days, so I was worried a little about fatigue.”
Wauseon 49, Delta 18
106 – Collin Twigg (W) dec. Riley Hanefeld, 7-3; 113 – Damon Molina (W) p. Evan Hanfeld, 3:08; 120 – Carson Chiesa (D) dec. John Martinez, 3-2; 126 – Zack Mattin (D) p. Zaden Torres, 2:54; 132 – Gabe Meyer (D) dec. Connor Nagel, 9-6; 138 – Nolan Ray (W) p. Devin Haven, 3:18; 145 – Connor Twigg (W) dec. Jayce Helminiak, 10-3; 152 – Zaiden Kessler (W) dec. Kaleb Barnes, 10-3; 160 – Ethan Glover (W) maj. dec. Lucas Jones, 12-4; 170 – Jarrett Bischoff (W) p. Nate Jokinen, 2:55; 182 – Max Hoffman (D) p. Wyatt Lane, 3:41; 195 – Jack Shema (W) p. Tony Lopez, 6:57; 220 – Wes Spadafore (W) won by forfeit; 285 – Sammy Sosa (W) p. Lucas Wolpert, :17.
