MONTPELIER - Wauseon claimed four individual titles as the Indian varsity White team won the Montpelier Ironhorse wrestling tournament Saturday.
Hunter Wasnich, Zaden Torres, Lawson Grime and Manny Gante each took home first place.
The Indians totaled 315 points to win. Parkway was second with 284 and Fairview was third with 213.
The Apaches also had four individual champions. Kaden Blair (138), Kyler Blair (160), Wes Bowers (220) and Tyler Martin (285) captured titles.
Bryan finished in fifth place with 189 points and had two champions in Mikey Wolff (152) and Dylan Mccandleuss (182).
Edgerton had a champion in Hayden Herman, who took the 120 pound title.
Team Scores
Wauseon 315, Parkway 284, Fairview 213, Arcadia 208, Bryan 189, Edgerton 149, Montpelier 131, Antwerp 108, Hicksville 58, Napoleon 26.
Northwood Jim Derr Inv.
NORTHWOOD - Swanton and Evergreen competed in the Jim Derr Invitational held at Northwood.
The Bulldogs finished in seventh place with 113 points while the Vikings took home 19th place with 49 points.
Swanton had three wrestlers reach the championship, but all three dropped the championship match to finish second. Tyler Gowing (160), Xavier Wiemken (182) and Brodie Stevens (285) all took second for the Bulldogs.
