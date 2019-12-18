HAVILAND — Tinora used four forfeits and three pins to top Wayne Trace, 45-19.
Winning by fall were Javen Gaines (220), Zane Gaines (285) and Caiden Cramer (106).
Jarrett Hornish (120) won by pin for Wayne Trace.
In the other reported matchup, Wayne Trace topped Fairview, 43-24.
Tinora 45, Wayne Trace 19
106 — Caiden Cramer (T) pinned Arin James, 1:17; 113 — Gabe Sutton (WT) dec. Vince Monnin, 8-3; 120 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Jordyn Hoffman, 1:59; 126 — Tegan Reynolds (T) won by forfeit; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Hunter Long (WT) tech. fall Bernie Friedrickson, 30-15; 145 — Aaron Short (T) won by forfeit; 152 — Lucas Schlegel (T) dec. Carson Rupp, 10-5; 160 — Eli Moore (WT) tech. fall Dallas Dachenhaus, 15-0; 170 — Tim Meyer (T) won by forfeit; 182 — Double forfeit; 195 — Lucas Flory (T) won by forfeit; 220 — Javen Gaines (T) pinned Kaden Wollbright, 1:22; 285 — Zane Gaines (T) pinned Jacob Graham, 4:52.
Wayne Trace 43, Fairview 24
106 — Arin James (WT) major dec. Harmon Hetrick, 12-4; 113 — Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Summer Bates, :26; 120 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Michael Betz, 1:42; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Samuel Moore (WT) pinned Dylan Pettit, 3:48; 138 — Hunter Long (WT) dec. Kaden Blair, 5-1; 145 — Elliot Boroff (WT) major dec. Caleb Sprague, 13-5; 152 — Carson Rupp (WT) dec. Robby Bennett, 2-1; 160 — Eli Moore (WT) tech. fall Kyler Blair, 17-0; 170 — Bryce Krill (F) won by forfeit; 182 — Zeplyn Bowers (F) won by forfeit; 195 — Brodie Spangler (F) won by forfeit; 220 — Wes Bowers (F) pinned Kaden Wollbright, 1:02; 285 — Jacob Graham (WT) pinned Tyler Martin, 6:53 (OT).
