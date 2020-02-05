Tinora had never beaten Defiance before in wrestling until this year and Tuesday, the Rams thought twice would be nice.
The Rams won the first match between the county foes at the Fricker’s Duals on Dec. 20-21 and this time, Tinora used its experience over Defiance’s youth to cruise to a 58-20 win at “The Dawg Pound.”
The Rams, with older and more experienced players in six weight classes, won five of those matches by pins and the other by a 17-5 major decision. Tinora sophomore Vince Monnin (106) won that one over Defiance freshman Alex Vance.
In all, Tinora gained three forfeits and six pins. Tinora’s pins came from senior Aaron Short (145), senior Lucas Schlegel (152), senior Tim Meyer (170), senior Lucas Flory (182), junior Draven Bartley (195), freshman Javen Gaines (220) and junior Zane Gaines (285). Short’s pin, in 3:02, was his 100th career victory.
“Their guy is really strong, so I knew I needed to start out quick and then did what I needed to do, to eventually get the pin,” Short said. “To get a 100th win is a really good accomplishment. I’ve stayed solid all four years.”
At 195, Defiance’s Mason Beauprez had led Draven Bartley at the Defiance Border Wars, but Bartley came back and won by pin in the final period. There was not as much drama this time. With the match tied at 2-2 in the first period, Bartley quickly got a takedown and a pin in just 1:36.
Tinora put this one away quickly, winning the first 10 weight classes, to take a 58-0 lead.
“It was a really good night for us, a big night for Aaron with the 100th win and I thought Jack (Ordway, 132) wrestled well,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “Jack hung in there against a state ranked wrestler (lost 19-6 to Tristan Villarreal), keeping from getting pinned and Lucas Schlegel had a good comeback win. He corrected his mistakes and came through with a pin.”
Defiance’s Dominic Tracy had led, 4-1 after two periods. But Schlegel got a takedown to cut the lead to one and then was able to maneuver for a pin.
“It was a frustrating match as a coach, because Dom got the lead by putting himself in great position,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “But he got out of position once and Schlegel took advantage.”
Down 58-0, Defiance finished off the meet by winning the final three weight classes. Gavino Martinez (113) won by forfeit and Lance Armstrong won by fall, in 5:44. Carmela Castaneda (126) won by a 14-1 major decision and then Villarreal won by a 19-6 major decision over Ordway.
“We scored more points than the first time we wrestled them (but overall, I’m not happy),” Murphy said. “We had two guys out because of skin issues today (accounting for the two forfeits). Also, we wrestled Alex Vance today, because Treven had already wrestled Monnin and Alex and Treven are always close when they wrestle.
“Carmela had a great win. She’s a technically sound wrestler. She got into trouble briefly, but she did a good job of popping her arm out and getting out of it. And with Tristan, he could have pushed their guy out and worked a takedown for a technical foul, but we wanted him to try and work for a pin.”
Defiance (6-2 WBL) will travel to St. Paris Graham on Saturday for the Division II regional duals team tournament and then will travel to Wapakoneta (7-0 WBL) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, followed by the WBL tournament championships at Lima Bath on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Tinora 58, Defiance 20
106 — Vince Monnin (T) major dec. Alex Vance, 16-7; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Lance Armstrong (D) pinned Anthony Freeman, 5:44; 126 — Carmela Martinez (D) major dec. Teagan Reynolds, 14-1; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) major dec. Jack Ordway, 19-6; 138 — Drew Helmke (T) won by forfeit; 145 — Aaron Short (T) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 3:02; 152 — Lucas Schlegel (D) pinned Dominic Tracy, 5:10; 160 — Hunter Grunden (D) won by forfeit; 170 — Tim Meyer (T) pinned Alex Hoeffel, 1:57; 182 — Lucas Flory (T) pinned Caleb Loehr, 1:24; 195 — Draven Bartley (T) pinned Mason Beauprez, 1:36; 220 — Javon Gaines (T) won by forfeit; 285 — Zane Gaines (T) pinned Ashton Rose, :36.
