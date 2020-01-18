Starting with a pin from Aaron Short at 145 pounds, Tinora was able to knock off Swanton 59-18 in a dual meet held Friday at Defiance College’s Karl H. Weaner Center.

Andrew Helmke also had a pin for the Rams.

Tinora 59, Swanton 18

106 – Vince Monnin (T) won by forfeit; 113 – Caiden Cramer (T) won by forfeit; 120 – Jordyn Hoffman (T) won by forfeit; 126 – Tegan Reynolds (T) dec. Kameron Maxfield, 8-4; 132 – Jack Ordway (T) won by forfeit; 138 – Andrew Helmke (T) pinned Cody Dekoeyer, 0:50; 145 – Aaron Short (T) pinned Zeth Zawodni, 1:28; 152 – Lucas Schlegel (T) tech fall Hunter Gowing; 160 – Tim Meyer (T) dec. Tyler Gowing, 7-2; 170 – Xavier Wiemken (S) pinned Bryson Stevens, :32; 182 – Ian Saunders (S) pinned Lucas Flory, 2:25; 195 – Draven Bartley (T) won by forfeit; 220 – Javen Gaines (T) won by forfeit; 285 – Brodie Stevens (T) pinned Zane Gaines, 3:17.

