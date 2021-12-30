Tinora High School hosted what is believed to be the first girls-specific wrestling tournament in the six-county area Thursday, with 30 schools represented in the high school and middle school events.
The host Rams saw a pair of top-two finishes from junior Carmela Castaneda, who won the 125-pound class, and senior Heidy Monnin, who was second at 115.
Castaneda earned her weight class title with a pair of victories by pin against Parkway’s Abbi Taylor and Fremont Ross’ Taylor Peck before defeating Archbold’s Julia Azua via injury default.
Other top performers included Montpelier’s Jacee Altaffer, who won at 115, and 135-pound champion Alexus Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center.
Shaneyfelt’s road to victory came as part of a 3-0 day with two pins in less than two minutes each and an 8-4 decision against Madeline Meyers of Toledo Start. Altaffer’s run to the individual title came against multiple local opponents as the Loco sophomore defeated Tinora teammates Monnin and Morgan Diaz.
Napoleon’s Susy Castro and Alyssa Johnson were second at 110 and 120, respectively, while Fairview’s Summer Bates was third at 110 and Montpelier’s Makaya Crisenbery was third at 120. Tinora’s Makenna Helmke rounded out the top finishes from area girls grapplers with a fourth-place showing at 130.
Ayersville, Edgerton, Fairview, Hicksville, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Napoleon and Tinora represented the area locally in the middle school ranks as well.
Tinora’s Bella Graziani and Fairview’s Leah Pettit won individual titles in the middle school tournament while Hicksville’s Nadia King and Tinora’s Rilee Jones were second. Tinora’s Ava Steffel and Courtney Garrett, Archbold’s Cagnee Grime and Lila Nichols and Ayersville’s Afton Bartley earned third-place finishes.
Tinora Girls Tournament
Thursday
Round 1
110 - Summer Bates (Fairview) major dec. Angelina Ybarra (Tinora), 14-5; Chelsea Horsley (Bellefontaine) pinned Susy Castro (Napoleon), 1:23; 115 - Heidy Monnin (T) def. Olivia Gill (Findlay), 4-2; Jacee Altaffer (Montpelier) pinned Morgan Diaz (T), 0:18; 120 - Alysaa Johnson (N) pinned Ava Herman (Edgerton), 1:01; Evanie Shank (N) pinned Mallory Sheets (F); Makaya Crisenbery (Mont) major dec. Maria Hoffman (Southview), 15-7; 125 - Taylor Peck (Fremont Ross) pinned Julia Azua (Archbold), 2:44; Carmela Castaneda (T) pinned Abbi Taylor (Parkway), 1:15; 130 - Cadence Wallace (Port Clinton) pinned Makenna Helmke (T), 3:12.
Round 2
100 - Emily Leeseburg (Gahanna Lincoln) pinned Lydia Epling (Arch), 0:17; 105 - Ava Thomas (FR) pinned Trinity Lauber (Arch), 1:03; 110 - Horsley pinned Bates, 5:38; Castro pinned Ybarra, 3:03; 115 - Amber Averwater (CN) pinned Diaz, 0:18; Gill pinned Altaffer, 1:26; 120 - Ava Ater (JA) pinned Johnson, 3:07; Crisenbery def. Shank, 8-6 (sudden victory); 125 - Taylor pinned Azua, 0:36; Castaneda pinned Peck, 1:40; 130 - Helmke pinned Emma Gutierrez (FR), 1:54; 135 - Alexus Shaneyfelt (Liberty Center) pinned Sam Alejo-Hernandez (FR), 0:36.
Round 3
100 - Elizabeth Stratton (FR) pinned Epling, 2:31; 105 - Sadie Napier (JA) pinned Lauber, 0:35; 110 - Castro def. Bates, 8-7; Horsley pinned Ybarra, 0:30; 115 - Altaffer def. Averwater, 9-2; Monnin pinned Diaz, 0:41; 125 - Castaneda def. Azua, injury default; 135 - Shaneyfelt pinned Gracie Rohrer (PC), 1:43.
Round 4
105 - MaryAlice Lynch (SMCC) pinned Lauber, 1:10; 115 - Monnin def. Averwater, 6-4 (SV); Gill pinned Diaz, 1:49; 135 - Shaneyfelt def. Madeline Meyers (Toledo Start), 8-4.
Round 5
105 - Riley Touhalisky (Find) def. Lauber, 12-7; 115 - Altaffer pinned Monnin, 0:49; 135 - Shaneyfelt pinned Olivia Barkhurst (CN), 0:41.
Finals
120 - Johnson pinned Crisenbery, 1:28; Sheets pinned Herman, 3:56; Ater def. Johnson, 6-2; Shank pinned Sheets, 1:23; Crisenbery pinned Hoffman, 2:01; 130 - Melania Szawranskyj (Westerville North) pinned Helmke, 3:44; Hannah Heller (CN) pinned Helmke, 1:46.
