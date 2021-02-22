HILLIARD — The area sent nine wrestlers to the girls state wrestling championships, with three earning spots on the podium over the two-day event at Hilliard Davidson High School.
Defiance's Carmela Castaneda led the contingency with a second-place finish after a tough match in the 126 pound championship.
Castaneda opened with a quick pin of Josephine Nickoloff of Olentangy Orange in 51 seconds. To reach the championship, she scored an 11-2 major decision over Lilly Kinsel of Harrison and a 9-1 major decision over Kendra Hiett of Lakota West.
In the championship match, Castaneda lost a tough 3-0 decision to Mallory Chunat of Alliance.
The area added a pair of fifth place finishes. Alexus Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center took fifth at 126 pounds. She opened with a 4-0 win over Melania Szawranskyj of Westerville North. After getting pinned in the quarterfinals, Shaneyfelt worked her way through the consolation bracket, scoring a pin in 1:38 over Michaela Jackson of Minerva and an 8-1 decision over Rylee Gust of Springboro.
Getting to the fifth-place match, Shaneyfelt was matched up with Szawranskyj for a second time, and like the opening round, Shaneyfelt was able to score a 4-0 win.
Like Shaneyfelt, Napoleon's Kloe Wulff worked her way through the consolation bracket to finish fifth at 137 pounds.
After opening with a pin in 5:17 over Breonna Preston of Eastlake North, Wulff suffered a loss by pin to Lacie Reese of Western Brown.
After scoring a 1-0 win against Tinora's Makenna Heklmke, Wulff needed 2:11 to pin Haley Winans of Marysville. In the fifth place match, Wulff scored a 5-3 decision over Kylee Tait of Warren.
Helmke lost a 13-7 decision to Amber Flynn of Hubbard in the first round, then pinned Sienna Sunborn of Hamilton Township in 55 seconds to meet Wulff in the second round of the consolation.
Archbold's Logen Bowerman made a run through the consolation bracket, but fell short of a placement match. She lost in the first round, then scored a pin in 2:28 over X'nai Hatcher of Alliance and won a 5-2 decision over Emma Rinehart of Mt. Vernon. In the consolation semifinals, Bowerman lost an 8-3 decision to Sara Borton of Olentangy Orange.
Montpelier's Makayla Crisenbery went 1-2 at 121 pounds. Jacee Altaffer was pinned twice at 111 pounds. Ayersville's Kaitlyn Ketcham (131), Paulding's Chastity Gribble (143) and Tinora's Keidy Monnin (101) both went 0-2.
