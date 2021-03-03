Dreams of wrestling at state are coming in focus of area matmen as they prepare for district tournaments at three sites this upcoming weekend.
Division II will be represented in all 14 weight classes at the district at Norwalk. Division III is at Rossford, with Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove sending grapplers to Hobart Arena in Troy.
The schedules are all a little different at all three sites. At the Division II district, action begins on Thursday afternoon as two rounds of championship and two rounds of consolation matches will be held for the 106-145 weight classes. Friday will hold the same schedule for the 152-285 weight classes.
The rest of the tournament for the 106-145 weight classes will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the finals set for a 12:35 p.m. start. The 152-285 weight classes will begin at 4:30 p.m. and conclude with finals around 7:35 p.m.
The Division III district at Troy will have a Friday and Saturday schedule. Action begins at 1 p.m. with the 106-145 weight classes, who will have two rounds of championship and two rounds of consolation matches. The 152-285 weight classes will have the same rounds on Friday, with action starting at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the rest of the tournament for the 106-145 weight classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. Placement matches are set to begin at noon. The 152-285 weight classes will begin at 3:30 p.m., with placement matches scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Division III district at Rossford will have a Saturday and Sunday schedule. Saturday starts at 9 a.m. with two rounds of championship and two rounds of consolation matches for the 106-145 weight classes. The 152-285 weigh classes will take to the mats for the same rounds at 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday, it’ll be a 9 a.m. start for the 106-145 weight classes, with placement matches scheduled to start around 11:30 a.m. The 152-285 weight classes will start at 3:30 p.m., with placement matches around 6 p.m.
The top four in each weight class will advance to the state meet. For this season, the three division will hold individual tournaments, with Division I at Hilliard Darby, Division II at Marengo Highland and Division III at Marion Harding.
District Draws
Division II
106
The second, third and fourth place finishers from the Defiance sectonal involve local wrestlers. Wauseon sophomore Collin Twigg (46-3) placed second and will take on Ashland sophmore Korbyn Jones (30-15) in the opening round. Defiance sophomore Treven Rittenhouse (31-7) opens against Clear Fork freshman Peyton Hoskins (25-13). Napoleon freshman Harrison Bohls (41-12) will open against a sectional champion, Jacob Ohl of Ontario (38-2).
113
Napoleon freshman Roman Cordoba (33-10) opens against Sandusky Perkins freshman Wyatt Nemitz (37-8), who won the Sandusky sectional.
120
Wauseon senior Damon Molina (38-7) won the sectional title and will open against Medina Buckeye freshman Nick Brunst (10-26). Napoleon freshman Alex Gonzales (18-6) took fourth at the sectional and will open against Akron SVSM senior Dierre Clayton (32-1), the winner from the Beachwood sectional.
126
Wauseon sophomore Zaden Torres (35-9) won the sectional and opens against Sandusky Perkins sophomore Joey Meggitt (14-14). Napoleon freshman Austin Hopkins (23-15) finished third at the sectional and opens against fellow freshman, William Jackson of Port Clinton (12-13).
132
Wauseon junior Lawson Grime (42-5) beat Napoleon’s Claude Buckmaster for the sectionl title. Grime will open against Bay Village Bay senior Quinn Sanfillipo (32-8). Buckmaster (36-11) opens his final district against Aurora junior Bo DiJulius (19-5).
138
Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Angel Rosales (14-4) took second in the sectional and opens against Tiffin Columbian sophomore C.J. Poole (30-8). Napoleon sophomore Brayden Hull (33-18) opens against Galion senior Devin McCarthy (29-3).
145
Wauseon sophomore Manny Gante (14-15) opens against Upper Sandusky senior Emery Pahl (31-2). Ottawa-Glandorf junior Owen Thomas (13-6) opens against Ashland senior Jayden Jones (42-5).
152
Wauseon junior Connor Twigg (44-2) opens against Rossford sophomore Nevan Hanthorn (20-11). Defiance junior Dominic Tracy (27-7) opens against Sandusky Perkins senior Logan Catri (31-6).
160
Wauseon sophomore Zaiden Kessler (18-3) comes in as a sectional champion and opens against Rocky River junior Omar Abazied (7-8).
170
Napoleon’s Angelo Gonzalez defeated Wauseon’s Austin Kovar for the sectional title. Gonzalez (43-10) will take on fellow junior Travis Bowman of Clear Fork (18-13) in the first round. Kovar — a freshman (25-7) opens against Clyde junior Cade Carroll (38-8). Bryan sophomore Malachi Collins (25-8) opens against Tiffin Columbian junior Brody Conley (40-0), the sectional winner from Clyde.
182
Napoleon junior Landon Eberle (39-13) opens against Medina Buckeye junior Joe Maitland (29-13). Wauseon sophomore Justin Duncan (29-14) opens against Orange junior Grant Bell (13-4).
195
Bryan senior Dylan McCandless (38-8) the sectional champion, opens against Huron freshman Evan Trevino (10-24).
220
Wauseon senior Ethan Kessler (25-20) opens against Ashland senior Jakob Beverly (41-5), the sectional champion from Clyde.
285
Napoleon senior Demitrius Hernandez (50-2) comes in as the sectional champion and will open against Huron freshman Simon Cooley (23-15). Wauseon senior Jaden Banister (33-13) opens against Vermilion senior Drake Shaw (32-14). Bryan senior Christian Hollister (28-10) opens against Shelby senior Nathan Zehner (34-1) who won the Sandusky sectional.
Division III
Rossford District
106
Delta sophomore Evan Hanefeld (27-11) opens against Eastwood freshman Ian Reynold (18-18). Evergreen sophomore Ayden Gleckler (27-7) opens against Oak Harbor freshman Tate Tomor (13-17). Liberty Center freshman Drew Matthews (25-11) opens against Lake freshman Vince Barton (18-4). Archbold freshman Mason Miller (26-22) opens against Otsego freshman Trevor Wilcox (37-4).
113
Delta junior Riley Hanefeld (26-11) opens against Hopewell-Loudon freshman Caiden Scott (4-14). Liberty Center freshman Zander Brown (20-16) opens against Elmwood sophomore Grady Nekoranec (6-21). Tinora junior Vince Monnin (27-15) opens against Van Buren sophomore Blaze Wickman (24-4). Evergreen freshman Brodie Setmire (19-10) opens against Liberty-Benton freshman Zach Ponx (24-15).
120
Delta junior Carson Chiesa (36-8) opens against Monroeville junior Mickolas Takacs (12-22). Edgerton junior Hayden Herman (31-4) opens against Seneca East freshman Will Bischoff (30-8). Evergreen freshman Jack Stubleski (28-5) opens against Norwalk St. Paul junior Harely Stoll (22-9). Tinora sophomore Tegan Reynolds (12-20) opens against Edison freshman Marcus Medina (38-9).
126
Two league foes will square off against each other in the opening round as Delta junior Shane Kruger (22-15) opens against Patrick Henry sophomore Jeff Camp (21-5). Sectional champion Anden Ankney of Tinora (35-10) continues his freshman season against Liberty-Benton senior Greg Musselman (25-21) in the first round. Ayersville junior Tyler Winzeler (29-18) opens against Hopewell-Loudon senior Caden Crawford (44-4).
132
Delta senior Zack Mattin (44-1) opens against Norwalk St. Paul junior Aiden Naseman (34-6). Liberty Center freshman Xander Myers (30-10) opens against Monroeville sophomore Hunter Vogus (29-3). Archbold sophomore Gabe Chapa (32-14) opens against Mohwak sophomore Jace Margraf (36-6). Montpelier junior Landon Brigle (17-17) opens against Edison freshman Kohen Horvath (37-9).
138
Archbold freshman Brodie Dominique (37-2) opens against Woodmore junior Landon Emch (30-9). Delta senior Gabe Meyer (30-6) opens against Sandusky St. Mary’s senior Ryan Prosser (26-7). Fairview senior Kaden Blair (35-8) opens against Oak Harbor junior Robby Jacobsen (20-10). Evergreen junior Austin Pennington (17-17) opens against Otsego freshman Devin Farley (17-6).
145
Liberty Center senior Dylan Matthews (38-2) opens against Lake junior Keagon Henry (13-7). Delta senior Jayce Helminiak (29-16) opens against Otsego sophomore Donovan Farley (18-9). Ayersville freshman Kasen Wellman (40-8) opens against Oak Harbor junior Cade Petersen (32-7). Tinora senior Andrew Helmke (29-8) opens against Eastwood junior Xavier Escobedo (44-2).
152
Delta junior Evan Perry (27-9) opens against Hopewell-Loudon sophomore Isreal Ortiz (13-11). Ayersville junior Luke Delano (37-8) opens against Liberty-Benton freshman Keadon Settlemire (17-18). Archbold senior Josh Nofzinger (36-13) opens against Arcadia senior Chase Distel (27-10). Liberty Center sophomore Jon Tammarine (14-18) opens against Elmwood junior Gunner Endicott (35-4).
160
Liberty Center junior Camren Foster (33-3) opens against Mohawk junior Alex Theis (17-19). Ayersville sophomore Owen Berner (37-7) opens against Monroeville junior Brayden Schuller (18-11). Tinora senior Owen Tong (33-10) opens against Ashland Crestview junior Connor Morse (23-14). Swanton junior Hunter Gowing (26-9) opens against Edison junior Shadrick Slone (49-3).
170
Tinora sophomore Dalton Wolfrum (34-5) opens against Genoa junior Colin Brazelton (16-20). Fairview sophomore Kyler Blair (27-16) opens against Oak Harbor sophomore Broch Mansor (21-17). Edgerton senior Jordan Warner (30-6) opens against Northwood senior Hunter Schmoekel (18-5). Archbold freshman Wyat Ripke (25-14) opens against Eastwood senior Jimmy Recknagel (42-4).
182
Archbold senior Carson Meyer (42-3) opens against Eastwood sophomore Dalton Hesselbart (34-15). Liberty Center junior Owen Johnson (34-3) opens against Woodmore senior Mikey Brzeczek (28-11). Ayersville freshman Abe Delano (33-6) opens against Toledo Christian senior Jason Wilson (25-12). Tinora freshman Cameron Urivez (Tinora) opens against Gibsonburg junior Dominick Whetsel (28-7).
195
Delta senior Max Hoffman (38-5) opens against Van Buren junior Gavin Schroer (29-18). Tinora senior Draven Bartley (22-3) opens against Bluffton junior Trent Howard (29-18). Montpelier senior Gavin Wurm (28-9) opens against Arcadia sophomore Ryland Ernest (30-8). Archbold sophomore Hayden Dickman (30-14) opens against Liberty-Benton senior Nathaniel DiRe (40-4).
220
Delta junior Austin Kohlhofer (44-0) opens against Gibsonburg senior Lucas Zamudio (19-17). Fairview senior Wes Bany (18-5) opens against Genoa freshman Ethan Crawford (14-8). Ayersville junior Parker Sifuentes (30-8) opens against Woodmore sophomore Eli Wolph (26-9). Liberty Center junior Kyle Huffman (25-14) opens against Otsego senior Cade Limes (31-6).
285
Swanton senior Brodie Stevens (26-2) opens against Hopewell-Loudon junior Ryan Cook (21-18). Liberty Center sophomore Owen Box (31-4) opens against Elmwood senior Kaleb Loera (31-13). Fairview senior Tyler Martin (25-7) opens against Carey junior Drew Steen (15-4). Montpelier junior Monte Treesh (17-10) opens against Liberty-Benton senior Matthew Berger (32-12).
Troy District
106
Columbus Grove freshman Ethan Beam (18-20) won the Lima CC sectional and will open against Springfield Shawnee freshman Brandon Day (15-8).
120
Wayne Trace senior Gabe Sutton (26-10) comes in as a sectional winner and opens against Dayton Christian freshman Tristan Hill (11-33).
126
Wayne Trace junior Jarrett Hornish (37-3) comes in as a sectional champion and opens with Brookville sophomore Damian Moler (16-7).
132
Wayne Trace junior Hunter Long (38-2) won a sectional title at Lima and opens against Cincinnati Madeira senior Owen Gill (3-2).
138
Wayne Trace freshman Graiden Troth (20-6) opens against Mechanicsburg senior Luke Stroud (31-5).
145
Wayne Trace senior Seth Meggison (32-7) comes in as a sectional champion and will face Versailles Kane Epperly (31-6) in the opening round. Columbus Grove sophomore Landen Schroeder (29-17) will take on a sectional winner in Legacy Christian junior Gavin Brown (32-3) in the first round.
152
Wayne Trace sophomore Sam Moore (18-13) opens with Springfield Greenon senior Evan Davis (26-6).
160
Wayne Trace senior Eli Moore (39-2) opens against Carisle junior Brice Naylor (14-15).
182
Wayne Trace freshman Nathan Osborn (14-24) will take on sectional winner Trenton Kellerman, a 28-1 junior from Williamsburg.
195
Columbus Grove senior Ezra Jones (36-3) the Lima sectional winner, will meet Triad sophomore Thomas Ford (10-16) in the first round.
285
Columbus Grove senior Jeff Meyer (41-2) who win the Lima sectional, will open against Miami East sophomore Jayden Skeebey (10-11). Wayne Trace senior Jacob Graham (30-12) will open against a sectional winner in Versailles junior Taran Tyo (36-2).
