NAPOLEON — Three Napoleon seniors are looking to go far into the postseason with the ultimate goal being the Division II state meet.
The trio are Caleb Sell (138, 14-11), Tyler Bostelman (145, 28-6) and Xavier Johnson (195, 33-7).
Sell started wrestling in seventh grade.
I first started wrestling because people told me I looked like a wrestler,” Sell said. “I tried it and fell in love with the sport.”
Sell started the season wrestling at 152, where he was undersized and posted a 5-7 record. Now that he is at 138, he has begun to settle in, posting a 14-11 record. He doesn’t often dominate, but just finds a way to win.
“I’m definitely strongest on my feet, at the neutral position and get a lot of takedowns,” Sell said. “I have the ability to go six minutes, as the majority of my matches are decisions and go the full six. My goals for the postseason are to win the NLL tournament and get to state. I went down to state to watch last year, just to see what it was like. I really think I can make it and I’m excited.”
Sell, in his first year as a starter last year, just missed qualifying for districts after a fifth-place finish sectionals. In preparation for this season, Sell competed in a lot of offseason tournaments and attended quite a few summer camps.
“Caleb has improved in all three areas this year, (on his feet in the neutral position, from the top position and from the bottom position) and has really started to turn his season around,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “He is much better all-around this year and is starting to peak at the right time. He may not have as great of a record as the other two seniors, but he is wrestling so well right now that I think he is capable of placing and making it to state. He recently beat the fifth ranked guy in the district.”
Bostelman has been wrestling since kindergarten.
“I was kind of born into it, as I had two uncles who wrestled,” Bostelman said. Bostelman was at 152 for a while but now has dropped down to 145. He has a 28-6 record and was second in the NLL last year as well as a district qualifier. This season, he placed third in the Defiance Tri-County Border Wars at 152 and seventh at the Perrysburg Invitational at 145, a tournament that featured a great deal of Division I competition.
Bostelman is second on the team in pins with 17. Johnson leads with 19.
“I’m best on top, riding people out,” Bostelman said. “I’ve always been good at it. I’m weakest on my feet. My biggest goals for this year are to win the NLL and to qualify for state.”
Seiler agreed that on top is Bostelman’s best position.
“When on top, he’s been able to turn most of the guys he’s faced,” Seiler said. “We held him out of last weekend’s Gold Medals meet and if he had been able to wrestle, I believe he would be tops on the team in pins. But the best thing is he’s good all-around and that has led to a very successful season. He’s very capable of getting to state.”
Xavier Johnson (182, 195), has posted a strong 33-7 record this season. A starter all four years, he is nearing the 100-win career mark. He has had a struggle with injuries throughout his career, however, and missed the postseason last year because of broken ribs. Johnson was actually the number one seed last year at the NLL tournament last season.
“He still tried to wrestle but the injury really bothered him and he went 0-2 at the tournament, then missed the remainder of the season,” Seiler said.
This season, Johnson has placed third at the Defiance Border Wars and fifth at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament. He wrestled both of those meets at 195 but dropped down to 182 last week.
Seiler said that where Johnson wrestles in the postseason has yet to be determined. They will analyze which weight class he has a better chance of getting to state in and that will determine whether he wrestles at 182 or 195 in the postseason.
“I’m definitely a wrestler who is best on my feet, I’m probably second on the team in number of takedowns,” Johnson said. “My goals from here on out are to win the NLL and qualify for state and possibly place there. As far as the league, my toughest competition is likely Ryan Musgrove, Perrysburg. I lost to him, 6-3 at the Perrysburg Invitational. I just need to wrestle smarter against him. I had just come off a tough win before facing him and I think he was better prepared for me that I was for him.”
Seiler agrees that the neutral position as Johnson’s strongest position.
“Xavier has been a crucial part of our success all four years at the varsity level and despite his injuries, he has always been one we could count on to get a win,” Seiler said. “He is strongest at he neutral position,” Seiler said. “He gets a lot of takedowns and has two different takedown moves that he is good at getting people down with. Though it’s never easy to qualify for state, I think Xavier has an excellent chance at getting there, if he can stay injury free. He’s okay at getting out from underneath, but needs to get better when wrestling from on top. A lot of the pins he has been able to get have been from the takedown position, putting them on their backs, right on the takedown.”
Johnson is working to get better on top.
I’ve been working in practice on how to get better on top, to maneuver to get more back points,” Johnson said. “I’m been working especially on getting a stronger arm bar move (to turn people for back points and possibly pins.”
The postseason begins for Napoleon at home on Feb. 22 with the NLL championships at “The Grand Canyon” followed by Division II sectionals at Defiance on Feb. 28-29. The Division II districts will take place at Norwalk on March 6-7. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to both the district and state level. The state tournament will take place at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State on March 13-15. Placement at state is the top eight wrestlers in each weight class.
