HAMLER — Two Patrick Henry football standouts are looking to make some more noise at the state level in wrestling.
Senior T.J. Rhamy, a first team all-state defensive lineman in Division VII, has previously placed twice at state in wrestling in Division III, finishing fourth last year at 170 and sixth the previous year at 170.
Wil Morrow, an NWOAL first team running back and third team all-state in Division VII, placed third in the state in wrestling last year in Division III at 220 and seventh the previous year at 182.
Both wrestlers have higher aspirations for this season. The big goal for both is to end their high school wrestling careers with state titles.
Neither came about their wrestling talents overnight. Rhamy has been wrestling since kindergarten.
“I first got interested after watching WWE on TV,” Rhamy said. “But I’ve found I like wrestling because of its competitiveness. I like being out there on the mat on my own and that has driven me to do my best when I’m out there.”
Morrow has been at it even longer, since age three. His father Brian was the coach at the time.
“Because of my father, I was kind of born into the sport, but I’ve always liked it,” Morrow said.
In looking to reach their goals, Morrow is currently ranked first in the state in the 220 pound class by borofanohio.net in Division III. Ranked right behind him are Kenton’s Noah Eikenberry and Elmwood’s Will Bechstein.
Morrow is also looking to win his second NWOAL title. His toughest competition in the league is likely to come from Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer, who is ranked sixth in the state.
Morrow, 15-1 this season, has over 100 career wins. He suffered his first loss this past Saturday, losing in the championship bout at the Maumee Bay Classic pinned by Luke Stanton of Brighton, Michigan.
“I’ve decided to stick with 220 instead of dropping down a weight, because I’ve found that guys in my weight class can’t handle my speed,” Morrow said. “I’ve gotten a lot of takedowns this year within the first 30 seconds of the match. My biggest strength is wrestling on my feet, as well as my ability to get takedowns. Wrestling from the bottom has been my weakest area. But coaches have been working with me on different techniques, so that I can (escape) quickly.”
Rhamy, after wrestling at state at 170 the past two years, is dropping down to 160 this week.
Even though he has yet to wrestle a match at 160, Borofanohio has him ranked second in the state in anticipation of the drop in weight, behind Troy Christian’s Andrew Shaffer.
Rhamy, 23-7 this season, needs 15 more wins to reach the 100-win plateau.
This season, Rhamy has lost three matches by 3-2 scores and lost his final match at state by that same score, the last two years.
Rhamy finished sixth at Maumee Bay. Like Morrow, Rhamy lost by a pin to a Brighton wrestler. He has also lost two matches by injury default.
“My biggest strength is wrestling on my feet,” Rhamy said. “I have the stamina to wrestle all three periods from my feet. My biggest weakness, I think, is wrestling from on top. But I improved in that area a lot last year, from sectionals to state.”
Patrick Henry coach Xavier Dye likes Rhamy’s chances of getting a state title.
“T.J.’s biggest challenge has been his slow starts because of football season,” Dye said. “He started out this year a little heavy, at 182. But with him dropping down to 160 this week, I think he has a better chance of winning than he would at 170. He has seen a lot of tall kids at 170, so I think size-wise, he’s more suited for 160. He is hyper-athletic and is very hard to stop when he is on his feet. Also, he is very hard to hold down when he is on the bottom and over the past year, he has really improved from wrestling from on top.”
Rhamy plans to play football in college, while Morrow is currently heavily leaning towards wrestling for Division II Clarion (Pa.).
“I think Wil has a great shot at winning state, too,” Dye said. “He has a strong all-around game and we’ve worked on his on top game, to get him better,” Dye said. “Last year, he had trouble holding down some opponents and that made him tired, wrestling on his feet all the time. He’s getting a lot smarter too, on working for his takedowns. He’s been a lot smarter and not getting frustrated so much. He’s become more patient in setting up his shots, for takedowns.
“Plus, both guys are great role models. Both take time to work with the little biddies program and those kids really love T.J. and Wil.”
