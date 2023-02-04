The Tinora wrestling program enjoys plenty of things in spades, be it a well-stocked roster of grapplers, healthy support from the community and administration and a strong history on the mats with 20 state placers and two state champs along with 14 GMC championships.
The one thing the Rams are scarce on this year are seniors with just two.
However, seniors Dalton Wolfrum and Javen Gaines’ larger-than-life attitudes and leadership more than make up for it and have the Rams poised to continue their run of success under ninth-year coach Nick Siewert.
Both Wolfrum at 165 and Gaines at 285 will likely eclipse 100 career victories in Green and White in the coming weeks, but their additions and legacy within the Ram program stretch much further than pins and wins, according to their head coach.
“I’ve been very blessed with all the kids in our program, but Dalton and Javen are a different breed,” said Siewert. “Dalton’s a freak athlete and he can do everything he sets his mind to but he’s also a great leader and a great role model. Same with Javen, the energy he brings is huge for us.
“I’ve had great seniors in the past but these guys day in and day out put in the work and show the younger guys what it takes to be great.”
Siewert’s tenure at Tinora has mirrored the two seniors’ journey from the youngest levels of the program to their current position as their final varsity campaigns wind down. In that time, both have grown into their roles as leaders and standouts in the program with journeys featuring adversity along the way.
For Gaines, a torn ACL during football season as a sophomore derailed what would have been a promising 2021 season following a 40-win freshman year that saw the Ram veteran win the GMC title at 220 and finish sixth at district. As a junior, Gaines again seemed primed to finish his season strong, winning the GMC title at 285, placing third at both sectionals and districts and earning a state qualifying spot.
As long as the journey to Columbus had felt, the time spent there was a blink of an eye as Gaines tore his other ACL in his first match at the Division III state tournament, ending a solid season much too short.
For Wolfrum, the wait has come after not seeing varsity action as a freshman in a talent logjam in his weight classes. The Ram wrestler and baseballer was GMC runner-up as a sophomore and sectional champion before bowing out in districts and as a junior, Wolfrum placed fourth qt 157 at districts to qualify for state following GMC and sectional championship efforts but was ousted quickly with losses in his first two matches as now-junior Aiden Helmke was left to carry the flag for the Rams with a seventh-place finish at 150.
“That injury, it was just instant and then after that, I’ve had this season of wrestling, I really haven’t had confidence in myself,” admitted Gaines. “In the beginning of the season, I really didn’t feel like me, I didn’t feel like the wrestler I really am. But these past few weekends, I’ve really been proving to myself that man, I really am the wrestler I’m starting to become and I’m gonna go far with this.”
Both grapplers have had plenty of influence in keeping with the sport from their own households. Wolfrum’s older brother David, a 2019 Tinora grad, and Gaines’ older brother Zaine, a 2020 grad, both competed for four years and helped foster the love of the sport in them.
That love of the sport has shown in their passion on the mats and combined with veteran leadership has been vital to the Rams’ success with GMC titles in six of the last seven seasons.
Both Wolfrum and Gaines’ efforts have earned deserved recognition as Borofanohio.net’s statewide rankings have both Tinora stars ranked fourth in the state in Division III in their respective weight classes.
Their talent has shone through result-wise as well with a grueling schedule that’s included trips to the Defiance Tri-State Border Wars, Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, the Maumee Bay Classic, Van Buren Invitational and Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic D3 Duals.
In those five events, Wolfrum was a combined 29-3 with a win at Van Buren and three third-place showings. Gaines was 19-7 with a runner-up at the Border Wars and a third-place showing at Van Buren.
Perhaps the best gauge of the duo’s talent is what it takes to beat them.
Wolfrum’s lone three losses in that span came to Ayersville’s Kasen Wellman (No. 9 D-III 157 Borofan), Wauseon’s Zaidan Kessler (No. 4 D-II) and two-time D-I state champion and Purdue commit Joey Blaze, the No. 1 wrestler in the state in D-I.
Gaines’ setbacks were equally impressive against the No. 1 (Eli Criblez, Allen East), No. 2 (Owen Box, Liberty Center) and No. 9 (Brock Bushong, Carey) wrestlers in D-III at 285 along with the No. 2 (Todd Allen, Medina Buckeye) and No. 8 (Jeffery Blair, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne) big men in Division II.
“They’re workers, they’re grinders,” said Siewert. “They’ve done this their entire life and they know it takes hard work to win these matches and get to the goals they want to reach.”
Tinora has had 20 different state placers as Helmke snapped a five-year drought with a seventh-place showing last year. Gaines can join 1985 Class A heavyweight champ Mike Backhaus and D-III state runner-up Derek Smith in 2017 as 285-pounders that have finished as state placers.
The Rams have chances to make their mark as the season winds down, beginning with this weekend’s hosting of Division III OHSWCA district duals tournament action, the GMC meet at Fairview on Feb. 11 and then the ultimate goal, the postseason.
Before those dates come, the duo are enjoying their remaining time in green-and-white singlets.
“I love this sport so much … wrestling just came to me natural,” said Wolfrum. It just helps with your confidence and builds you up as a whole person … We go hard at practice, and we can get angry and draw blood even but the next second, we’re joking around about it.”
“I love being the captain of this team,” said Gaines with a smile. “I just love these guys and the brotherly love we have on this team. I literally consider them my brothers.”
