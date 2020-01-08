Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal has been wrestling since age four.
He got started because of his brother Tana, who placed eighth in the state in Division II in 2013.
Thus far, Villarreal has accomplished a lot in his varsity wrestling career. He has won three WBL individual titles and recently broke the 100 win career mark. In addition, he has qualified for regionals three times.
But one of the biggest goals he has yet to reach is to qualify for state.
“He has won matches at regionals and has been one match away from getting to the go to match to qualify for state,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “He hasn’t placed at regionals yet. Tristan has demonstrated improvement this year, but he still has to demonstrate that he can win those 1-2 point matches at regionals. He hasn’t been able to win those matches yet.”
His career almost ended last year. Then, Villarreal missed the first half of the season because of academic ineligibility
Villarreal responded, however, and is now well past that problem. This season, Villarreal is on the honor roll.
“Coach Murphy got after me last year because of my grades and now I’m more focused,” Villarreal said. “In getting to state, I’ve got to make something happen. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. I’ve got to show up for practice and improve each and every day.”
Villarreal is currently wrestling at 132 and hopes to get down to 126 at tournament time. Thus far, Villarreal has gotten off to a 17-4 start, including 5-1 at the Fricker’s Duals and a fifth place finish at the highly competitive Defiance Tri-State Border Wars tournament.
“First of all, getting a fourth WBL title, there is a very short list of wrestlers who have been able to get that,” Murphy said. “He has done the work this year. The big thing Tristan needs to do to get past the consolations second round at regionals is to become more aggressive instead of being on the defensive. Also, we’re working on Tristan becoming more of a leader on our team, but he’s getting a little better at it.”
Villlarreal’s plans, however, were almost derailed on day two of the Fricker’s tournament. In the first match of the day, Tristan injured his shoulder and was not able to wrestle the rest of the day. That gave him his second loss for the season. However, Villarreal only missed one week and was back at it at the Border Wars.
While Villarreal finished fifth, Murphy hopes that Villarreal’s two losses in the tournament serve as learning tools. Villarreal lost in the Border Wars semifinals to Wayne Trace’s eventual champion Hunter Long, 12-5.
Next, down in the consolations, Villarreal suffered an 8-6 setback to Division I Springfield’s Andrew Stoll (20-5), who placed fourth. Villarreal trailed, 6-0 after two periods, before a late rally brought him three takedowns in the last period.
“Tristan got dominated by Long and as a senior, needs to demonstrate more toughness in a tough match like that,” Murphy said. “Then, in the consolation semifinals, he got three takedowns in the final minute. But, where was that hustle the first two periods? Tristan wrestled a lot better in the fifth place match (winning, 9-1 over Indian Lake’s Nathan Cummins.)”
The next big match for Villarreal will be the Perrysburg Invite Tournament on Thursday and Friday. A lot of Division I wrestlers will be at the tournament including Stoll.
