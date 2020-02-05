AYERSVILLE — Three Ayersville seniors would like to go out with a bang. Their goal for each one is to at least qualify for state.
Carson Tracy (126, 18-8) was a district qualifier last year. Garrett Shreve (138) was also a district qualifier last season. Caden Brown (170, 19-7) did qualify for state last year and ended up placing eighth.
Brown has been bit of a puzzle this year. He is only ranked 18th in the state by borofanohio.net. Brown cites the mental aspect of the game and an elbow injury to his struggles this season. The elbow has bothered him so much that he went to a doctor to have it checked out, thinking his season could be over. But fortunately, the X-rays came back negative. He could continue wrestling.
“I’m in constant pain when wrestling, but it’s bearable,” Brown said. “My biggest strength is wrestling from the neutral position, but my weakness is working on; my mentality. I need to get back to where I was last year, when I placed. Hopefully, we can get it figured out.”
Ayersville coach Matt Lloyd is puzzled by Brown’s wrestling, too. Sometimes he wrestles very well and other times, not as much. He placed well at the Lima Central Catholic tournament recently, placing third, but Lloyd thought he could have wrestled better.
Case in point: Brown, a number two seed going in, lost in the semifinal round to the third seed, Apple Creek Waynedale’s Micah Hershberger, 7-2.
“I saw glimpses of where he was last year at Lima CC, but then he reverted back (in the semifinals),” Lloyd said. “Then, in the finals of the GMC, Brown wrestled Tinora’s Tim Meyer, who is a defensive wrestler and lost, 2-0. (Brown) didn’t even try to shoot until the very end of the match. If he attacked like he should, I think he wins. When he’s attacking, he’s tough to beat, but he doesn’t always wrestle that way. Hopefully, by tournament time, we get it figured out.”
Carson Tracy (126) has a second place finish at the GMC tourney and placed eighth in the tough 42-team Defiance Border Wars tournament.
“I’m best in the neutral position, getting takedowns,” Tracy said. “My goal is to qualify for state this year, but what I need to work on is my mental preparation, going into big matches and thinking that I can win.”
Tracy could stay at 126, where he is ranked 23rd in the state by borofanohio.net, or could go down to 120. Lloyd thinks Tracy could have a better chance to qualify for state at 120.
“Carson beat a (state-ranked) wrestler at Fricker’s and has wrestled well, but he’s long and skinny and sometimes at 126, he gets overpowered,” Lloyd said. “At 120, he may be facing guys more his size and could fare better, then.”
Garrett Shreve recently placed second at Lima CC and placed third at the GMC tournament. There, he lost to Tinora’s Drew Helmke in the semifinals by pin with six seconds left in the contest. At that point, Shreve trailed by just two points and was shooting for a takedown to tie the match, late, but it backfired.
“I’m best when wrestling in the neutral position and my goal this year, in my final year of high school, is to get to state,” Shreve said. “My best tournament this year was at LCC, I thought I wrestled really well there.”
Still, the tournament results at LCC were somewhat puzzling. In the semifinals, Shreve won by pin over the top seed, Mason Glaze of Eastwood. But he lost by pin in the finals to the number seventh seed, Kade Wireman of Allen East. Wireman is currently ranked 21st in the state by borofanohio, while Shreve is unranked.
“Garrett wrestles a very unusual unorthodox style, where he rolls through a lot of times and it works, but also has a tendency to get him put on his back,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd would like to see Shreve go down to 132 for the postseason and thinks he would have a better chance to qualify for state, there. At 138, there are five state-ranked wrestlers in Ayersville’s region.
“I don’t know if he will or not, but the 138 pound class is really loaded this year,” Lloyd said. “Our sectional is particularly loaded and a good wrestler my not not even make it out of sectionals this season. So, I think Garrett would have a better shot at making it to state at 132. He could make it at 138, but he’s going to have to wrestle really well to qualify.”
