VAN BUREN — Wayne Trace came away with three champions at the Van Buren Tournament and finished third overall with 152 points. Allen East won the tournament with 247.5 points, while Eastwood was second, with 152 points.
Also locally, Columbus Grove finished 11th with 74 points and Ottawa-Glandorf was 28th, with seven points.
Winning titles were Jarrett Hornish (120), Hunter Long (132) and Seth Meggison (145). Hornish def. Gavin Owens of Eastwood, 4-2, Long won by injury default over Hopewell-Louden and Meggison nipped Eastwood's Bruce Hesselbart, 10-6.
Also placing for Wayne Trace were Gabe Sutton (113), sixth; Carson Rupp (152), fifth; Eli Moore (160), sixth and Jacob Graham (285), fifth.
Jeff Meyer took first for Columbus Grove at 285, edging Van Buren's Kaleb Snodgrass, 3-2. Also placing for the Bulldogs was Ezra Jones, third at 170.
Meanwhile, at the Maumee Bay Classic at Oregon Clay High School, Wauseon placed 16th in a very tough field, with 82 points. Delta finished 17th (79 points) and Patrick Henry finished 43rd, with 42 points.
Brighton, Mich. won the tourney with 229.5 points, while Louisville was second with 224.5 points and Elyria finished third (209.5 points).
The area had one individual champion, with Delta's Zack Mattin winning at 113. Mattin edged Clay's Jacob Moon, 6-5. Also placing for Delta was Austin Kohlhofer, seventh at 220.
Wauseon's Sammy Sosa placed second at 285, losing by pin to Sandusky Perkins' Sam McNulty. In addition, Wauseon's Jarrett Bischoff finished seventh, at 170.
For Patrick Henry, Wil Morrow (220) placed second and T.J. Rhamy finished sixth, at 170. Morrow lost by pin to Brighton's Luke Stanton.
