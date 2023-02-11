With plenty of talented wrestlers and tradition-rich programs, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League already has a well-earned reputation on the mats in Ohio.
The league has the chance to shine up that reputation even more as three NWOAL programs will compete in Saturday’s Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Duals Tournament in Division II and III.
Wauseon will make its first appearance in the Division II final eight since winning the state title in 2018 to cap a three-year run of state title match appearances following losses to St. Paris Graham Local in 2016 and 2017 when action kicks off at New Lexington High School on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Division III field at Versailles High School will be headlined by Archbold garnering the No. 1 seed in the statewide bracket and Liberty Center joining the Bluestreaks as first-time qualifiers for the state tournament since 2013.
Wauseon’s road back to the state bracket came in convincing fashion on home mats as the Indians rolled past Cleveland Benedictine 63-9 and rival Napoleon 47-18 to claim a D-II district title.
For head coach Mike Ritter, the chance to have his team back in an opportunity for state team gold is a shot in the arm for a program poised to have plenty of success in the individual postseason in a few weeks.
“I’m really happy for this group, a lot of those kids were at St. John Arena (in Columbus) when we won that title in 2018 and now they get to participate in it,” said Ritter. “We’re really happy to be able to return to the event, it’s a fantastic event that highlights the team aspect of the sport. Dual meets can be really exciting as we saw last Saturday, the fans really got into it and that got the kids really into it.”
Wauseon will begin its trip through the bracket as the No. 3 seed, matching up with sixth-seeded Vandalia Butler to begin action. The winner of that match will face either second-seeded St. Paris Graham Local, an eight-time state duals champion, or seventh-seeded Indian Valley. A loss does not eliminate a team from competition with third, fifth and seventh-seed matches on the slate. The Wauseon-Butler loser will take on the Graham Local-Indian Valley loser in the consolation bracket.
Senior Collin Twigg is rated second at 126 by borofanohio.net while senior Zaidan Kessler is ranked fourth at 165 and Austin Kovar ninth at 190. Wauseon’s opponent has some notable names of its own, led by seniors Noah Moreland (second, 120) and Parker Lee (No. 8, 132).
In Division III, Archbold and Liberty Center will get their first opportunity at taking home top billing in the duals format. Archbold competed well on their home mats, defeating Genoa 45-24 and Oak Harbor 46-20 to secure a district championship and give head coach Brian Becher’s roster another chance to bring home hardware to a storied trophy case.
“It’s always nice to compete at home. All of the teams that qualified for the state duals are tough so it was nice to get convincing wins against Genoa and Oak Harbor,” said Becher.
Archbold is led by junior Brodie Dominique, rated No. 2 at 144 by borofanohio.net, and senior Hayden Dickman (sixth, 175).
Archbold will battle against eighth-seeded Martins Ferry in the first round of the D-III bracket, with the winner advancing to a matchup against either four-seed Xenia Legacy Christian or a possible semifinal tilt against fifth-seeded Liberty Center.
For LC, the trip to Versailles has come on the back of a thrilling trip through the district field at Tinora. The Tigers held off a battle from Lakota for a 43-33 semifinal win before edging out district host Tinora for a 38-30 win to punch their state ticket.
The first-round tilt will be a tough one for LC as Legacy Christian boasts the No. 1 wrestlers at 113 (Eli Campbell, junior) and 120 (Dillon Campbell, junior), the No. 2 wrestlers at 138 (Brayden Brown, junior) and 157 (Ethan Cooper, senior) and the No. 3 wrestler at 120 (Nathan Attisano, freshman), according to Borofanohio.net.
The Tigers counter with some plenty-talented grapplers of their own, including senior Owen Box (No. 2, 285) and junior Xander Myers (No. 5, 175).
There will be new title blood in the D-III field as Milan Edison did not qualify after reaching the championship match in five of the past six years, winning titles in 2017, 2020 and 2021 while 2022 state champion Canfield South Range also missed the field.
Graham Local (2013-17, 2019, 2021-22) and Louisville (2020 champion) are in the D-II field at New Lexington and, with Wauseon, represent all 10 state duals champions since the current format was installed in 2013.
Including four-time state duals champion Delta (2013-16, third in 2021) and two-time state qualifier Swanton (2017-18), five of the eight NWOAL schools have now reached the state duals tourney, a point of pride for their coaches.
“Congratulations to both Wauseon and Liberty Center. They have both had super tough programs for a long time,” lauded Becher. “To have three league teams qualify for the state duals speaks volumes to the caliber of dual meet teams in the NWOAL.”
“I really think the league is deep this year and I’m happy for Archbold and LC to compete at that level,” added Ritter. “Archbold especially being the NO. 1 seed in D-III is awesome. I think our area gets overlooked, we’ve got smaller schools but have consistently produced good wrestlers and have shown that over many, many years. The main thing I’ll miss about the tournament when it was under the OHSAA umbrella was that it was all at one site because we really enjoyed being able to watch the other schools and pull for them.”
Livestream video for the D-III tournament is available via the NFHSNetwork online at www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/versailles-versailles-oh/gamea33f23d37 or on YouTube at youtube.com/live/1E5saJe-Rdl. The D-II meet will be livestreamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@newlexathletics5200/streams.
