Napoleon took home the team title with 193.5 points after the second day of action at the Defiance Tri-State Border War Tournament at Defiance High School on Friday.
Archbold took fourth and Tinora sixth in the 55-team event while Ayersville was 12th overall and Fairview (25th) and Defiance (28th) finished in the top 30.
Napoleon had one first-place finisher at 106 in junior Roman Cordoba, who won his final three matches in the winner’s bracket by major decision by a combined 44-9 margin. Fellow junior Alex Gonzales reached the championship match at 113 before falling in a 12-9 decision.
The Wildcats had five more placers in all with Harrison Bohls (third, 120), Brayden Hull (fourth, 144), Henry Eggers (sixth, 190), Romeo Cordoba (seventh, 126) and Payton Saputo (eighth, 165) finishing on the podium.
Defiance’s Mason Ducat was the lone Bulldog placer, finishing third at 132 by pinning Evergreen’s Ayden Gleckler in 4:49, while Ayersville’s Abe Delano took the 215 title and Pilot teammates Owen Berner and Kasen Wellman finishing second at 190 and 165, respectively.
Fairview’s Robby Bennett was second at 132 to lead the Apache effort with Quinton Smith finishing seventh at 285.
Tinora put five grapplers on the podium, with junior Anden Ankney winning the 138-pound title and senior Javen Gaines finishing second at 285 after a 3-1 loss to 2022 state placer Eli Criblez of Allen East. Dalton Wolfrum won his third-place match for the Rams at 165 while Gavin Bowers downed Wayne Trace’s Nate Osborn in the seventh-place match at 190 and Cameron Urivez fell by injury default in the seventh-place match at 175.
Archbold saw standout junior Brodie Dominique pick up a 2-1 tiebreaker win for the 150-pound title while Hayden Dickman was third at 190 and Gabe Chapa third at 138. Wayne Trace’s Corbin Kimmel was second at 120 with Raider teammate Samuel Moore third at 175 and Osborn eighth at 190.
Other local placers included Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (third, 157), Bryan’s Zain Bell (fourth, 285), Swanton’s Chase Godwin (fifth, 113), Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp (sixth, 150) and Skyler Wenner (eighth, 113), Paulding’s Dawson Lamb (fifth, 157), Evergreen’s Grant Richardson (fifth, 165) and Jack Stubleski (seventh, 138) and Edgerton’s Blake Flower (sixth, 175).
Defiance Tri-State Border War
First-Place Matches
106 - Roman Cordoba (Napoleon) major dec. Adam Gelman (Sycamore), 18-7; 113 - Drew Waldon (DeKalb) def. Alex Gonzales (Nap), 12-9; 120 - Wyatt Nemitz (Sandusky Perkins) major dec. Corbin Kimmel (Wayne Trace), 11-1; 132 - Joey Buttler (Whiteland Community, Ind.) tech. fall Robby Bennett (Fairview), 15-0; 138 - Anden Ankney (Tinora) pinned Jayce Frymire (Fremont Ross), 3:28; 150 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) def. Eugene Harney (Syc), 2-1; 165 - Tanner Reed (Columbia City, Ind.) pinned Kasen Wellman (Ayersville), 4:21; 190 - Andrew Liber (Toledo St. Francis) major dec. Owen Berner (Ayer), 10-2; 215 - Abe Delano (Ayer) def. Wyat Ripke (Arch), 6-4; 285 - Eli Criblez (Allen East) def. Javen Gaines (Tin), 3-1.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Harrison Bohls (Nap) tech. fall Bryce Clark (Leo), 15-0; 132 - Mason Ducat (Defiance) pinned Ayden Gleckler (Evergreen), 4:49; 138 - Gabe Chapa (Arch) def. Collin Calderon (SP), 3-1; 144 - Braxton Miller (DeK) def. Brayden Hull (Nap), 8-6 (sudden victory); 157 - Eli Reinhart (Antwerp) def. Trenton Gatchell (AE), 11-10; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) def. Kael Margraf (Mohawk), 6-5; 175 - Samuel Moore (WT) pinned Trevor Johnson (Mohawk), 1:33; 190 - Hayden Dickman (Arch) major dec. Eli Coolman (Leo), 10-2; 285 - Dominick Burch (Bowling Green) pinned Zain Bell (Bryan), 4:33.
Fifth-Place Matches
113 - Dimitri Mangano (Syc) def. Chase Godwin (Swan), 5-1; 150 - John Paul Smith (Find) tech. fall Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry), 16-1; 157 - Dawson Lamb (Paulding) pinned Evan England (Mohawk), 2:44; 165 - Grant Richardson (Ever) def. Austin Sertell (Find) by forfeit; 175 - Keegan Klotz (Find) pinned Blake Flower (Edgerton), 2:55; 190 - Owen Pummel (Indian Lake) major dec. Henry Eggers (Nap), 9-0.
Seventh-Place Matches
113 - RJ Coldren (LB) def. Skyler Wenner (PH), 5-2; 120 - Carter Krouse (CC) pinned Jacob Bishop (Tin), 2:26; 126 - Romeo Cordoba (Nap) def. Ethan Fike (Eastside), 2-1; 138 - Jack Stubleski (Ever) def. Jordan Cook (Bry), 7-2; 165 - Vincent Tinoco (WC) def. Payton Saputo (Nap), 8-2; 175 - Kyle Lathrop (CG) def. Cameron Urivez (Tin), injury default; 190 - Gavin Bowers (Tin) major dec. Nate Osborn (WT), 9-0; 285 - Quinton Smith (Fair) major dec. Dylan Valerio (IL), 10-2.
