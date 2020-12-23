Napoleon powered its way to lopsided wins over Defiance (68-3) and Columbus Grove (63-13) in a tri-meet Tuesday at Defiance.

Ayden Shank and Claude Buckmaster each had two pins for the Wildcats.

At Defiance

Napoleon 68, Defiance 3

106 – Harrison Bohls (N) won by forfeit; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 11-4; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) p. Gavino Martinez, :47; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) tech fall Viktor Jurcevich, 19-4; 132 – Austin Hopkins (N) p. Carmela Castaneda, 1:52; 138 – Claude Buckmaster (N) p. Beau Hesselschwardt 3:25; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) dec. Alex Francis, 12-7; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Henry Eggers, 6-2; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) p. Luke Walz, :25; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) p. Spencer Thompson, 1:48; 182 – Landon Eberle (N) dec. Alex Hoeffel, 5-3; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) won by forfeit; 220 – Javone Torres (N) won by forfeit; 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (N) p. Ashton Rose, 2:07.

Napoleon 63, Columbus Grove 13

106 – Harrison Bohls (N) p. Nick Wolverton, 1:08; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) p. Ethan Beam, 1:04; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) p. Evan Pitts, :55; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) won by forfeit; 132 – Claude Buckmaster (N) p. Wyatt Watt, 2:47; 138 – Logan Mershman (CG) maj dec. Austin Hopkins, 15-3; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) p. Landen Schroeder, 1:43; 152 – Henry Eggers (N) p. Brenton Renner, :48; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) dec. Dillon Bryan, 9-2; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) dec. Justin Flanders, 8-2; 182 – Ezra Jones (CG) p. Landon Eberle; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) p. Tanner Blankemeyer, 2:15; 220 – Javone Torres (N) p. Jacob Lyons, 4:48; 285 – Jeff Meyer (CG) dec. Demitrius Hernandez, 6-4.

At Archbold

Archbold 58, Bryan 18

106 – Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – Donnell Bush (B) p. Wyatt Ritta, 1:17; 132 – Ian Grime (A) won by forfeit; 138 – Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 145 – Andrew Francis (A) p. Aiden Fenter, 1:21; 152 – Josh Nofzinger (A) p. Broston Bernath, 1:17; 160 – Zander Cagel (B) p. Lance Bauer, 2:58; 170 – Wyat Ripke (A) p. Jaydon Dennis, 4:36; 182 – John Yoder (A) p. Malachi Collins, 3:04; 195 – Carson Meyer (A) md. Dylan McCandless, 12-0; 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) p. Tyler Spisak, 4:51; 285 – Christian Hollister (B) p. Spencer Simon, 3:05.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments