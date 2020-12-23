Napoleon powered its way to lopsided wins over Defiance (68-3) and Columbus Grove (63-13) in a tri-meet Tuesday at Defiance.
Ayden Shank and Claude Buckmaster each had two pins for the Wildcats.
At Defiance
Napoleon 68, Defiance 3
106 – Harrison Bohls (N) won by forfeit; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) dec. Treven Rittenhouse, 11-4; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) p. Gavino Martinez, :47; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) tech fall Viktor Jurcevich, 19-4; 132 – Austin Hopkins (N) p. Carmela Castaneda, 1:52; 138 – Claude Buckmaster (N) p. Beau Hesselschwardt 3:25; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) dec. Alex Francis, 12-7; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Henry Eggers, 6-2; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) p. Luke Walz, :25; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) p. Spencer Thompson, 1:48; 182 – Landon Eberle (N) dec. Alex Hoeffel, 5-3; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) won by forfeit; 220 – Javone Torres (N) won by forfeit; 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (N) p. Ashton Rose, 2:07.
Napoleon 63, Columbus Grove 13
106 – Harrison Bohls (N) p. Nick Wolverton, 1:08; 113 – Roman Cordoba (N) p. Ethan Beam, 1:04; 120 – Ayden Shank (N) p. Evan Pitts, :55; 126 – Omar Estrada (N) won by forfeit; 132 – Claude Buckmaster (N) p. Wyatt Watt, 2:47; 138 – Logan Mershman (CG) maj dec. Austin Hopkins, 15-3; 145 – Brayden Hull (N) p. Landen Schroeder, 1:43; 152 – Henry Eggers (N) p. Brenton Renner, :48; 160 – Blake Westhoven (N) dec. Dillon Bryan, 9-2; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (N) dec. Justin Flanders, 8-2; 182 – Ezra Jones (CG) p. Landon Eberle; 195 – Tucker Holifield (N) p. Tanner Blankemeyer, 2:15; 220 – Javone Torres (N) p. Jacob Lyons, 4:48; 285 – Jeff Meyer (CG) dec. Demitrius Hernandez, 6-4.
At Archbold
Archbold 58, Bryan 18
106 – Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 113 – Jordan Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 – double forfeit; 126 – Donnell Bush (B) p. Wyatt Ritta, 1:17; 132 – Ian Grime (A) won by forfeit; 138 – Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 145 – Andrew Francis (A) p. Aiden Fenter, 1:21; 152 – Josh Nofzinger (A) p. Broston Bernath, 1:17; 160 – Zander Cagel (B) p. Lance Bauer, 2:58; 170 – Wyat Ripke (A) p. Jaydon Dennis, 4:36; 182 – John Yoder (A) p. Malachi Collins, 3:04; 195 – Carson Meyer (A) md. Dylan McCandless, 12-0; 220 – Hayden Dickman (A) p. Tyler Spisak, 4:51; 285 – Christian Hollister (B) p. Spencer Simon, 3:05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.