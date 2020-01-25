NAPOLEON — The last couple of years when Defiance and Napoleon squared off in a dual meet, Napoleon won handily.
And while Napoleon was victorious in Friday night’s dual meet, Defiance fought Napoleon tooth and nail to the very end.
It took a win by Napoleon’s Angelo Gonzalez in the meet’s final match, at 160, for Napoleon to prevail, 43-34.
Gonzalez won by a 15-0 technical fall over Spencer Thompson to provide Napoleon with the nine-point win. Defiance had cut Napoleon’s lead to 38-34, following Dominic Tracy’s pin over Blake Westhoven in 3:18.
Both teams wrestled without some key starters.
Napoleon sat out Tyler Bostelman (145), Brayden Hull (126) and Demetrius Hernandez (285), in order to keep their points system down and keep the trio eligible for the postseason.
Defiance, meanwhile, sat out Tristan Villarreal (132), Caleb Loehr (182) and Ashton Rose (285) because of either injuries or illnesses.
“With the way our schedule is, we had to pick and choose where guys would sit out, in order to keep them under the limit of points,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “We have some young guys who wrestled tonight, who still have got to figure things out. We’re hoping that they can turn the corner. They have to learn that it’s not always about winning, but it’s getting through the grind of the matches. In one match (145), their kid got out of a (near fall) situation and came back with a pin. You have to give their kid all the credit for fighting back.”
With the match starting at 170, Defiance drew first blood with a win by fall, from Alex Hoeffel. Napoleon then responded with a forfeit win from Landon Eberle (182), a win by fall from Xavier Johnson (195) and forfeit wins from Tony Valdez (220) and Javone Torrez (285) to take a 24-6 lead.
Defiance then drew to within 24-18, getting a forfeit win from Treven Rittenhouse (106) and a first period pin (in 1:43), from Gavino Martinez.
Napoleon’s Claude Buckmaster then provided the Wildcats with a 30-18 cushion with a 1:08 pin over Lance Armstrong.
“I just went out there with the idea of getting our team six points,” said Buckmaster, who improved to 18-12 with the win. “I’ve been wrestling well as of late and I think I’ve turned the corner. I’ve been working on a lot of things in practice and I think I’m getting better every day (in getting ready for the postseason).”
Defiance picked up a win at 126, with Carmella Castaneda getting a 13-5 major decision win over Kloe Wulff.
“I’m happy for Carmella,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “The other girl has some accomplishments on her resume.”
Napoleon increased its lead to 38-22 with Omar Estrada’s (132) technical fall win over Beau Hesselschardt (20-5) and Caleb Sell’s 7-3 decision win over Alex Francis.
“As a whole, I think Napoleon’s better than us when they have everyone out there,” Murphy said. “But tonight, we decided to sit Tristan out because we worked really hard over the weekend and his shoulder started bothering him again. We would have liked to beat Napoleon, which was a possibility with Tristan out there, but we thought it was more important to rest him tonight, so that he’s healthy for the postseason. Alex (Francis) wrestled hard. he fought back late and almost had a near fall and a chance to tie the match against a good wrestler, so I can’t fault his efforts.”
Defiance then narrowed the gap to 38-34, with wins by fall from Nikita Hoeffel (145, in 3:30) and Tracy’s pin at 152. Hoeffel fought back from a near fall in the second period to reverse his fortunes and get a pin. Then came Rodriguez’s win at 160, that sealed it for Napoleon.
“I can’t be disappointed in our effort,” Murphy said. “The kids wrestled well and wrestled hard. Gavino Martinez wrestled well. (Napoleon’s Turner Garber) came out with intensity and speed and Gavino was able to keep pace with him and get a pin. And Nikita (Hoeffel) had a nice pin.”
The Bulldogs will return to the mats for a key Western Buckeye League match as Defiance (5-1 WBL) will host league unbeaten Celina on Thursday.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 43, Defiance 34
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Turner Garber, 1:43; 120 — Claude Buckmaster (N) pinned Lance Armstrong, 1:08; 126 — Carmelo Castaneda (D) major dec. Kloe Wulff, 13-5; 132 — Omar Estrada (N) tech. fall Beau Hesselschardt, 20-5; 138 — Caleb Sell (N) dec. Alex Francis, 7-3; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Preston Spears, 3:30; 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Blake Westhoven, 3:18; 160 — Angelo Gonzalez (N) tech. fall Spencer Thompson, 20-5; 170 — Alex Hoeffel (D) won by pin; 182 — Landon Eberle (N) won by forfeit; 195 — Xavier Johnson (N) pinned Mason Beauprez; 220 — Tony Valdez (N) won by forfeit; 285 — Javone Torres (N) won by forfeit.
