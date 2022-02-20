HILLIARD — Liberty Center’s Alexus Shaneyfelt brought home a podium finish from the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament on Sunday, finishing third at 135 to lead area girls grapplers at Hilliard Davidson.

Shaneyfelt picked up wins in her first two matches via pin for the Tigers on Saturday but fell to Miamisburg’s Cassia Zammit by a 4-0 decision to drop into the consolation bracket. The LC grappler bounced back with a pin in the consolation semifinals before edging Western Brown’s Lacie Reese by a 1-0 decision.

Napoleon’s Susy Castro and Tinora’s Makenna Helmke each made it to the seventh-place match on Sunday but both were defeated in their respective matches at 110 and 130. Montpelier’s Jacee Altaffer fell in her opening match Saturday at 115 but bounced back with a win in the consolation bracket before falling to Reynoldsburg’s Rowan Straughter in the second round. Napoleon’s Evanie Shank and Alyssa Johnson also participated in the event.

OHSWCA Girls State Tournament

At Hilliard Davidson

Saturday

First Round

110 - Susy Castro (Napoleon) def. Emilie Cameron (Lebanon), 5-2; 115 - Gabrielle Gartin (Doylestown Chippewa) pinned Evanie Shank (Napoleon), 3:05; Ava Nelson (Mentor) pinned Jacee Altaffer (Montpelier), 1:03; 120 - Lyndyn Gibbs (Washington Court House) pinned Alyssa Johnson (Napoleon), 0:15; 130 - Alexa Donahue (Bethel-Tate) def. Makenna Helmke (Tinora), 3-2; 135 - Alexus Shaneyfelt (Liberty Center) pinned Abby Green (Waverly), 1:51.

Second Round

110 - Sarah Napier (Columbia) def. Castro, 14-12 (sudden victory); 135 - Shaneyfelt pinned Marie Kim (Gahanna Columbus Academy), 4:30.

Consolation First Round

115 - Kendra Hiett (Lakota West) pinned Shank, 4:10; Altaffer pinned Hailey Hatfield (Delaware Hayes), 3:59; 120 - Lucy Scheibeck (Olentangy Orange) pinned Johnson, 0:54; 130 - Helmke pinned Cori Young (Olentangy), 3:36.

Consolation Second Round

110 - Castro def. Lilyan Bruggeman (Miami East), 9-6; 115 - Rowan Straughter (Reynoldsburg) def. Altaffer, 9-2; 130 - Helmke major dec. Erin Scully (Columbus Bishop Watterson), 11-3.

Sunday

Championship Semifinals

135 - Cassia Zammit (Miamisburg) def. Shaneyfelt, 4-0.

Consolation Quarterfinals

110 - Lexi Simmons (Olentangy Orange) def. Castro, 2-0; 130 - Emily Segner (Marysville) pinned Helmke, 3:22.

Consolation Semifinals

135 - Shaneyfelt pinned Makya Newlun (East Liverpool), 4:14.

Third-Place Match

135 - Shaneyfelt def. Lacie Reece (Western Brown), 1-0.

Seventh-Place Match

110 - Paige Lucas (Minerva) pinned Castro, 4:37; 130 - Morgan Cope (Lebanon) def. Helmke, 4-3.

