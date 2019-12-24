FINDLAY — The Liberty Center wrestling team placed third at the Findlay Invitational. Findlay won the tourney with 405.5 points, followed by Norwalk, 396.5 and Liberty Center, with 319 points. Bay Village Bay placed fourth, with 308.5 points. Fairview finished 11th, with 180.5 points.
Liberty Center had one champion. Dylan Matthews (138) topped Fairview’s Kaden Blair, 3-2, in the title match.
Also placing for the Tigers were Colin Johnson (152), second, Ray Culler (220), third, Alexis Shaneyfelt (106), fourth, Maguire Vollmar (145), fifth, Camren Foster (170), fifth, Owen Johnson (195), fifth, Emmett Perry (120), sixth, Drew Bowser (132), sixth and Kyle Huffman (285), eighth.
Placing in the top eight for Fairview were: Kaden Blair (138), second, Tyler Martin (285), fourth, Wes Bowers (220), seventh and Kyler Blair (160), eighth.
Also, Paulding went 3-2 at the Edgerton Invitational. Jordan Mudel (126) went 5-0 in the tourney for the Panthers. Paulding topped Patrick Henry, 60-16, Montpelier, 36-33 and Bryan, 53-24. Paulding’s two losses were to Parkway, 42-39 and Fremont (Ind.), 57-22.
Mikey Wolff won a pair of matches by pinfall for Bryan in matches against Paulding’s Timmy Epple and Edgerton’s Logan Balogh. Dylan McCandless claimed three pinfall victories while Aiden Fenter won twice.
Findlay Invitational
Team Scores
Findlay 405.5, Norwalk 396.5, Liberty Center 319, Bay Village Bay 308.5, Bowling Green 276, Coldwater 262, Ontario 258.5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 253, Sylvania Northview 212.5, Mansfield Senior 189.5, Fairview 180.5, Sugarcreek Garaway 177, Lake 140.5, Arcadia 133, Bellefontaine 114.5, Lorain Senior 80.
Edgerton Invitational
Local Duals Results
Bryan
Patrick Henry 28, Bryan 24; Parkway 60, Bryan 24; Paulding 53, Bryan 24; Bryan 37, Edgerton 26; Bryan 30, Hicksville 18.
Paulding
Paulding 60, Patrick Henry 16; Paulding 36, Montpelier 33; Parkway 42, Paulding 39; Fremont (Ind.) 57, Paulding 22.
