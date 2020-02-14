MONTPELIER — Wauseon cruised to a 70-6 victory over Montpelier behind six pins on Thursday night.
Wes Spadafore pinned Ethan Pontious in 14 seconds at 220 for Wauseon.
Gavin Wurm scored a 3:03 pin over Wyatt Lane at 182 pounds for the Locomotives’ lone victory.
Wauseon 70, Montpelier 6
106 — Collin Twigg (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Hunter Wasnich (W)won by forfeit; 120 — Zaden Torres (W) won by forfeit; 126 — John Martinez (W) pinned Landon Brigle, 3:11; 132 — Connor Nagel (W) won by forfeit; 138 — Lawson Grime (W) major dec. Kasche Bible, 12-1; 145 — Connor Twigg (W) pinned Ivan Nichols, 2:20; 152 — Double forfeit; 160 — Ethan Glover (W) pinned Winston Nichols, 1:58; 170 — Jarrett Bischoff (W) won by forfeit; 182 — Gavin Wurm (M) pinned Wyatt Lane, 3:03; 195 — Jack Shema (W) pinned Ethan Pontious, 3:08; 220 — Wes Spadafore (W) pinned Ethan Pontious, :14; 285 — Sammy Sosa (W) pinned Mason Foote, 1:21.
