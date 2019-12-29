New Boston Huron of Michigan entered the Defiance Tri-State Border Wars for the first time and promptly captured the title Saturday, edging runner-up Allen East, 185.5-185.0. Findlay (154), Sandusky (153) and Mendon (Mich.) 134.
"We're a senior heavy team and everyone scored points for us, which is big in a meet like this," said New Boston Huron coach Jake Shulaw.
In the very close battle for first and second, each team had seven wrestlers place. New Boston Huron had one first, four seconds, one fifth and one sixth.
Allen East had one first, one second, three thirds and two fifths.
"I thought it was a very good tournament again, especially in the championship matches, with a lot of high end wrestlers in those matches," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy, the organizer of the tournament. "The heavyweight weight class was especially crazy, where a few state-ranked wrestlers didn't even place."
Tinora was the top local team, placing sixth (124.5), while Napoleon and Wayne Trace each finished with 115 points.
"I'm happy, it was a good weekend and the kids did awesome," said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. "All in all, we had six guys place. Drew Helmke (138) beat a state ranked kid (Eric Vergauwen of Mendon, Mich.) and Javen Gaines, a freshman (220), beat a state-ranked guy from Columbus Grove (Dakota Sargent in the consolation quarterfinals) and Aaron Short pinned Brevin Short of Archbold, who was ranked."
Placing for the Rams were Andrew Helmke (138, third place), Javen Gaines (220, third place), Aaron Short (145, fifth place), Lucas Schlegel (152, fifth place), Vince Monnin (106, sixth) and Draven Bartley (195, eighth).
Wayne Trace came away with two champions, Jarrett Hornish (113) and Hunter Long (132). Also, Gabe Sutton (120) and Eli Moore (160) both placed fifth.
The sophomore Hornish rallied from an early two-point deficit to win by a major 14-4 decision over Rico Cunningham of Sandusky.
"I was able to tie the match and once I got on top and got back points, my confidence went up," Hornish said. "I'm happy to win my second title here. Now it's time to keep working."
Long also trailed by two points in the title match, rallied to tie the match and then sent the contest into overtime. With the score tied at 4-4, Long rode out Chase Caprella of Lima Central Catholic in the second overtime period and then and got an escape in the next period in the final 10 seconds to prevail, 5-4. Long was also voted as the lower weights Most Valuable Wrestler.
"When I got towards the end of the period, I thought, if I can escape, I can get another (championship) jacket by winning," Long said. "It also feels good that the other coaches thought enough of me to vote for me. Now I'm looking forward to going after my other goals, including another trip to state."
Last year at state, Long wrestled one match on a broken ankle and then was unable to continue in the consolations.
Other locals who gained championships were Swanton's Ian Saunders (182) and Patrick Henry's Wil Morrow (220). Swanton's 182-pounder was injured, so Saunders bumped up a weight class and prevailed, 6-4 over New Boston Huron's Kael Wisler.
Morrow prevailed over Franklin, Wisconsin's John Pekar by an 11-3 major decision. Morrow claimed a takedown in the first six seconds of the match and increased his lead from there.
"I try to keep a good pace and when I'm able to get a takedown right away, I know it will end well," Morrow said. "I decided to wrestle at 220 this year, because it's a competitive weight class and will prepare me for state. I finished second here two years ago, so it feels good to win my second straight title here. It feels good, too, to get my first MVP here, at this tournament."
Also for Patrick Henry, T.J. Rhamy (170) placed fourth.
Placing for Napoleon were Demetrius Hernandez (285, second place), Nathan Bostelman (145, third place) and Xavier Johnson (195, third place) and Angelo Gonzalez (170, fifth place).
Defiance entered day two with four wrestlers still alive, three in the consolations. But all three of them were eliminated in their go to match to place in the top eight. Tristan Villarreal (132) also lost in the semifinals, 12-5, to Wayne Trace's Long.
"We had struggles in the third period today, with Gavino Martinez (113) and Mason Beauprez (195) both leading," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. "But (Mendon's Kyle Drewer) was able to maneuver for a pin, in a match that I'm sure Gavino would like to have back. Mason also got pinned, while Dom Tracy was just overmatched, losing 14-4 (to Dowagiac's Lamberto Parades.)"
"Also, Tristan didn't wrestle well in the semifinals, getting dominated by Long," Murphy continued. "As a senior, he needed to step up more. Then in his next match, (he fell behind 6-0 before rallying to lose by just 8-6, to Springfield's Andrew Stoll). He got three takedowns in the last minute of the match, so where was that in the first two periods? But Tristan wrestled well in his last match (a 9-1 win over Indian Lake's Nathan Cummins, to finish fifth.) Overall, I thought our guys wrestled hard all weekend and we just need to keep improving."
Next up for Defiance is a home match against Archbold, on Friday.
Tri-State Border Wars
At Defiance
Team Standings
New Boston Huron (Mich.) 185.5, Allen East 185, Findlay 154, Sandusky 153, Mendon (Mich.) 134, Tinora 124.5, Napoleon 115, Wayne Trace 115, Franklin (Wisc.) 99, DeKalb (Ind.) 85, 12. Columbus Grove 78, Dowagiac (Mich.) 78, 15. Patrick Henry 62, 21. Swanton 62, 22. Ayersville 60, 26. Archbold 54.5, 29. Defiance 50, 31. Bryan and Elida 45, 35. Antwerp 38, 39. Edgerton 27, 42. Ottawa-Glandorf 16.
Local Results
First Place
113: Jarrett Hornish (WT) major dec. Rico Cunningham (Sand), 16-6; 132: Hunter Long (WT) dec. Chase Caprella (LCC), 5-4 (OT); 182: Ian Saunders (Sw) dec. Kael Wisler (NBH), 6-4; 220: Wil Morrow (PH) major dec. John Pekar (Fr), 11-3; 285: Jacob Burns (AH) dec. Demetrius Hernandez (N), 3-2.
Third Place
126: Izumi Harney (Sy) dec. Andrew Francis (Ar), 6-2; 138: Andrew Helmke (Tin.) dec. Eric Vergauwen (Me), 7-4; 145: Tyler Bostelman (N) pinned Seth Swanson (Fr), 1:20; 170: Mitch Reardon (Sy) won by forfeit over T.J. Rhamy (PH); 182: McCandless (Br) dec. Blake Rowe (DeK), 5-2; 195: Xavier Johnson (N) won by forfeit over Mason Schmoekel (TCC); 220: Javen Gaines (Tin) dec. Cade Limes (O), 8-4; 285: Kaleb Snodgrass (VB) dec. Jeff Meyer (CG), 3-1.
Fifth Place
106: Sabri Sino (Fr.) dec. Vince Monnin (Tin.), 5-0; 113: Tyer Barnes (Fi.) won by forfeit over Hayden Herman (Edg.); 120: Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Braxton Miller (DeK), :30; 126: Randall Mills (An) won by forfeit over Jimmy Phadphom (Fi); 132: Tristan Villarreal (Def) major dec. Nathan Cummns (IL), 9-1; 145: Aaron Short (Tin.) won by forfeit over Griffin Cholette (NBH); 160: Eli Moore (WT) won by forfeit over Tyler Gowing (Sw); 170: Angelo Gonzalez (N) dec. Tanner Rivard (Fr), 2-1.
Seventh Place
113: Joe Manley (O) major dec. Eli Reinhart (An), 9-0; 126: Dylan Stoll (Sp) pinned Carson Tracy (Ay), 1:36; 138: Garrett Shreve (Ay) pinned Sevaughn Carter (LCC), 1:27; 145: Brevin Short (Ar) dec. Mason Fritch (Ea. Ind.), 4-2; 152: Lucas Schlegel (Tin) pinned Luke Delano (Ay), 2:17; 195: Micah May (O) dec. Draven Bartley (Tin.), 7-2; 220: Dakota Sargent (CG) major dec. Chris Schultz (Dow), 14-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.