The Fricker’s Duals tournament continues to be strong heading into its eighth year.
There are 24 teams in this year’s tourney and each team will get in 10 dual matches, five each day. Each team will get nine matches in its own pool and there will then be one crossover match against a team from the other pool.
Action at Defiance College’s Smart Center will get underway at 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The favorites in this year’s tournament will be Richmond (Mich.), Oregon Clay, Perrysburg and Milan Edison. Richmond is ranked second in Division 3 in Michigan. Clay and Perrysburg are both ranked in the top 10 in Division I and Edison is ranked second in Division III.
Along with a trophy given out to the top two teams, there will also be an award given out to the top wrestler in the upper weights and the top wrestler in the lower weights.
“Adam Villarreal of Muscle Motion fitness is once again sponsoring the (two) most valuable wrestlers of the tournament,” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “In addition to those awards, Adam has asked to sponsor a team sportsmanship award this year. It’s great seeing a local business owner reaching out to see how they can help with the event.”
“Fricker’s has once again agreed to supply the hospitality room with food throughout the tournament,” Becher added. “We feed about 400 meals over the two days, so we are very appreciate of Fricker’s, as well.”
Local teams in the Fricker’s tourney are Archbold, Ayersville, Defiance, Swanton, Tinora and Wauseon.
Wauseon, though arguably not as elite as past seasons, should still be one of the top teams in the tournament.
“It’s a battle of will(s) with 10 dual meets in two days, so my main goal (for us) is to come out healthy,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We’ve really been hit by the injury bug this year and with as many dual meets and matches that we’ll have. First and foremost, we don’t want to add anyone to our injured list. From the wrestling side of things, we’re a different team in terms of level of experience than we’ve been in the past. We still have some very good wrestlers, but some are pretty young, (who) will need some seasoning to reach their full potential. This kind of event usually speeds that process up. We want our kids to give themselves a chance to win each match and in turn, (give) our team a chance to win each dual meet.”
“I would expect our returning state level guys (Damon Molina, Nolan Ray and Jarrett Bischoff to have a very competitive weekend,” Ritter added. “Our district level guys (Connor Twigg, Ethan Glover, Wyatt Lane and Sammy Sosa) certainly can help themselves by having a good weekend as well.”
Defiance will be fielding one of its youngest teams in quite awhile, with 10 freshmen and sophomores in the lineup. Still, Defiance coach Pat Murphy likes the tough competition that his team will face.
“The level of competition at this meet is outstanding,” Murphy said. “We’re not as strong in dual meets and it could be a challenging weekend for our younger guys. But we expect Tristan (Villarreal) to have a good weekend and I’m eager to see how Dominic Tracy will fare against this level of competition.”
Ayersville coach Matt Lloyd thinks the Fricker’s tournament is a great way to promote the sport of wrestling locally.
“The tournament is good for our area to promote wrestling and is run very well,” Lloyd said. “It’s fan friendly, with it being held in the Smart Center where there is plenty of room. Having these high quality wrestling programs from Ohio and Michigan here in Defiance, plus having the opportunity to wrestle them and see how our kids can match against them.”
Some wrestlers who should do well for Ayersville are Caden Brown, Carson Tracy and Garrett Shreve. Archbold wrestlers who should fare well are Shane Eicher, Brennan Short, Carson Meyer and Mason Babcock.
For Archbold coach Becher, the tournament is always a great measuring stick for his program.
“For us, we simply need lots of matches,” Becher said. “This weekend will provide a lot of growth for our young guys that need mat time and for the kids that were a part of our football playoff run that are a little behind with their wrestling conditioning. The real test for our guys will be on how they approach Saturday when they are tired and sore from the day before. It really shows me which guys on our team are mentally tough enough to fight through being banged up and are still wrestling hard in their tenth match of the weekend.”
In the past few years, because of injuries, Tinora coach Nick Siewert’s team has struggled in the Fricker’s tournament. Right now, though, the team is relatively healthy. As a result, Siewert is looking forward to seeing how his team fares against the top competition.
“We’re pretty healthy right now and we’ll see how we pare out with everyone, on Friday and Saturday,” Siewert said. “We’re a very solid team this year and I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone does, especially Tim Meyer, Lucas Schlegel and Lucas Flory and some of our top freshmen, Vince Monnin, Javen Gaines and Zane Gaines.”
