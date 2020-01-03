FINDLAY — Findlay won the first four weight classes by pin, to gain a 48-30 win over Defiance.
For Defiance, Nikita Hoeffel (145) and Dominic Tracy (160) won by pin, wile Caleb Loehr (182) and Mason Beauprez (195) won by forfeit. Tristan Villarreal (132) and Alex Francis (138) won by decision.
“Both teams were missing an athlete or two, but we competed hard against a good dual meet team,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “Findlay was much more experienced in the lower weights and that was the difference in the match. Dominic Tracy had a nice pin against a kid who had a 12-6 record and I’m really happy with Nikita Hoeffel winning by pin.”
Defiance hosts Archbold in a dual meet tonight, at 7 p.m.
Findlay 48, Defiance 30
106 — Hudson Goebel (F) pinned Treven Rittenhouse, 1:14; 113 — Tyler Barnes (F) pinned Gavino Martinez, :33; 120 — Ethan Mitchell (F) pinned Lance Armstrong, 2:47; 126 — Ethan Klotz (F) pinned Carmella Castaneda, 1:29; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) dec. Andres Cruz, 4-1; 138 — Alex Francis (D) dec. Kevin Strawbridge, 8-2; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Camden Worstein, 4:53; 152 — Jonah Smith (F) pinned Juan Salinas, 1:23; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Caden Freeman, 1:44; 170 — Allen Peters (F) pinned Spencer Thompson, 3:14; 182 — Caleb Loehr (D) won by forfeit; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Jake Noon (F) won by forfeit; 285 — Max Farmer (F) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.