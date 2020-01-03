FINDLAY — Findlay won the first four weight classes by pin, to gain a 48-30 win over Defiance.

For Defiance, Nikita Hoeffel (145) and Dominic Tracy (160) won by pin, wile Caleb Loehr (182) and Mason Beauprez (195) won by forfeit. Tristan Villarreal (132) and Alex Francis (138) won by decision.

“Both teams were missing an athlete or two, but we competed hard against a good dual meet team,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “Findlay was much more experienced in the lower weights and that was the difference in the match. Dominic Tracy had a nice pin against a kid who had a 12-6 record and I’m really happy with Nikita Hoeffel winning by pin.”

Defiance hosts Archbold in a dual meet tonight, at 7 p.m.

Findlay 48, Defiance 30

106 — Hudson Goebel (F) pinned Treven Rittenhouse, 1:14; 113 — Tyler Barnes (F) pinned Gavino Martinez, :33; 120 — Ethan Mitchell (F) pinned Lance Armstrong, 2:47; 126 — Ethan Klotz (F) pinned Carmella Castaneda, 1:29; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) dec. Andres Cruz, 4-1; 138 — Alex Francis (D) dec. Kevin Strawbridge, 8-2; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Camden Worstein, 4:53; 152 — Jonah Smith (F) pinned Juan Salinas, 1:23; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Caden Freeman, 1:44; 170 — Allen Peters (F) pinned Spencer Thompson, 3:14; 182 — Caleb Loehr (D) won by forfeit; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Jake Noon (F) won by forfeit; 285 — Max Farmer (F) pinned Ashton Rose, 2:50.

Load comments