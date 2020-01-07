SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Tyler Martin pinned Parker Sifuentes at 285 to give Fairview a 37-33 win over Ayersville in a tri-match with Edgerton on Tuesday.
Fairview had trailed by eight points, 33-25, after Ayersville’s Caden Brown won by pin at 182. After a double forfeit at 195, Fairview’s Wes Bowers brought Fairview to within four, with a second period pin over Carson Louse.
Fairview jumped out to a quick 18-0 lead, getting forfeit wins in the first three weight classes.
In the highlight match of the night, at 138, Fairview’s Kaden Blair nipped Garrett Shreve, 4-1, as Fairview maintained control, at 21-12.
Fairview also topped Edgerton, 48-29. Getting wins by fall for Fairview were Hetrick (106), Betz (120), Dylan Pettit (132), Blair (138), Bennett (152), Kyler Blair (160), Bowers (220) and Martin (285).
Ayersville won its other matchup over Edgerton, 46-30. Ayersville got wins by fall from Winzeler (126), Tracy (132), Dominic Johnson (138), Garrett Shreve (145) and Romes (170).
Edgerton got wins by forfeit from Isaiah Gerhardt (106), Hayden Herman (113), Raymond Barlow (120) and Jordan Warner (182), along with wins by fall from Ashton Kurtz (220) and Cole Tackett (285).
Fairview 37, Ayersville 33
106 — Harmon Hetrick (F) won by forfeit; 113 — Summer Bates (F) won by forfeit; 120 — Michael Betz (F) won by forfeit; 126 — Tyler Winzeler (A) won by forfeit; 132 — Carson Tracy (A) pinned Dylan Pettit, 1:52; 138 — Kaden Blair (F) dec. Garrett Shreve, 4-1; 145 — Owen Berner (A) pinned Caleb Sprague, 1:32; 152 — Robby Bennett (F) major dec. James Zimmerman, 17-4; 160 — Luke DeLano (A) pinned Kyler Blair, 5:06; 170 — Joseph Romes (A) dec. Zeplyn Bowers, 14-7; 182 — Caden Brown (A) pinned Bruce Krill, 1:39; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Wes Bowers (F) pinned Carson Lause, 3:39; 285 — Tyler Martin (F) pinned Parker Sifuentes, 2:32.
Fairview 48, Edgerton 29
106 — Harmon Hetrick (F) pinned Isaiah Gerhardt; 113 — Hayden Herman (F) pinned Summer Bates; 120 — Michael Betz (F) pinned Jordan Hohler; 126 — Cooper White (E) won by forfeit; 132 — Dylan Pettit (F) pinned Luca Marziale; 138 — Kaden Blair (F) pinned Preston Sines; 145 — Hunter Hamblin (E) tech fall Caleb Sprague, 18-1; 152 — Robby Bennett (F) pinned Logan Balogh; 160 — Kyler Blair (F) won by forfeit; 170 — Blake Flower (E) pinned Zeplyn Bowers; 182 — Jordan Warner (E) pinned Bryce Krill; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Wes Bowers (F) pinned Mathias Shepler; 285 — Tyler Martin (F) pinned Cole Tackett.
Ayersville 46, Edgerton 30
106 — Isaiah Gerhardt (F) won by forfeit; 113 — Hayden Herman (F) won by forfeit; 120 — Raymond Barlow (E) won by forfeit; 126 — Tyler Winzeler (A) pinned Cooper White, 1:38; 132 — Carson Tracy (A) pinned Luca Marziale, :48; 138 — Dominic Johnson (A) pinned Preston Sines, 2:52; 145 — Garrett Shreve (A) pinned Hunter Hamblin, 3:02; 152 — Owen Berner (A) tech. fall Logan Balogh, 22-7; 160 — Luke DeLano (A) won by forfeit; 170 — Joseph Romes (A) pinned Blake Flower, 1:25; 182 — Jordan Warner (E) won by forfeit; 195 — Caden Brown (A) won by forfeit; 220 — Ashton Kurtz (E) pinned Parker Sifuentes, 3:41; 285 — Cole Tackett (E) pinned Ashton Mathews, 1:04.
At Tinora
Tinora 72, Hicksville 12
106 — Caiden Cramer (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Vince Monnin (T) pinned Audrey Johnsonbaugh, 4:45; 120 — Anthony Freeman (T) won by forfeit; 126 — Ethan Potter (H) pinned Tegan Reynolds, 1:50; 132 — Jack Ordway (T) won by forfeit; 138 — Owen Tong (T) won by forfeit; 145 — Andrew Helmke (T) won by forfeit; 152 — Lucas Schlegel (T) pinned Joshua Carnes, 1:05; 160 — Roman Graber (H) pinned Dallas Dachenhaus, 3:09; 170 — Tim Meyer (T) pinned Cameron Cline, 1:44; 182 — Lucas Flory (T) won by forfeit; 195 — Draven Bartley (T) won by forfeit; 220 — Kaven Gaines (T) won by forfeit; 285 — Stone Eis (T) won by forfeit.
