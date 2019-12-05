• WBL
DEFIANCE
Last year: 12-17 (8-1 WBL, 3rd).
Head coach: Pat Murphy (8th year, 258-191).
Lettermen lost: Juan Perez (76-42), Lupe Martinez (96-58), Jacob Hatchett (22-16), Preston Foor (13-49), Gordo Vega (88-47), Jonah Schlegel (98-48).
Returning lettermen: Tristan Villarreal (Sr., 3 letters, 126, 93-27), Gavino Martinez (So., 1 letter, 113, 24-15), Lance Armstrong (So., 1 letter, 120, 12-22), Alex Francis (So., 1 letter, 132, 13-15), Dominic Tracy (So., 1 letter, 160, 4-23), Alex Hoeffel (So., 1 letter, 170, 6-16).
Promising newcomers: Mason Beauprez (Jr., 182/195).
Strengths: “We have a good group of freshman and sophomores with excellent attitudes that are working to become varsity wrestlers on an exceptionally young team. Our lone senior with experience, Tristan Villarreal, has demonstrated that he will win a fair number of matches, which will hopefully set a positive example for the young men on this team.”
Weaknesses: Youth and inexperience. “With only six returning letter winners, and only two of them had winning records last year — that should speak volumes.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to eventually fill all or at least 13 weight classes, which will be a positive for a young team. If that can help lead to some successes in dual meets, especially later in the season as the young kids mature and gain experience. Even with that, wrestling with the over-abundance of youth on our team, wins and tournament success may not come as often as desired.”
League outlook: “The Western Buckeye League appears, once again, to be a race between Wapakoneta and everyone else in the league. St. Marys should be in the top three, as well as Celina, who has great numbers, but is always a better dual team than tournament team. With our youth, we would do well to finish in the top five, but we are striving to achieve more than some think possible and finish in the top three. This would take us filling all weights and winning a few duals on numbers rather than quality, and maturing as the season progresses and having a nice WBL Tournament performance from the youth, who may begin the season slowly.”
• GMC
FAIRVIEW
Last year: Third in GMC.
Head coach: Josh Neilson (2nd year).
Lettermen lost: Jacob Thompson, Mitchell Breckler, Luke Skinner, Jacob Backhaus, JT McCoy.
Returning lettermen: Kaden Blair (Jr., 138/145 district qualifier), Wes Bowers (Jr., 220, district qualifier), Tyler Martin (Jr., 285), Bryce Krill (So., 152/160), Zeb Bowers (So., 160-170).
Promising newcomers: “We have eight incoming freshman that could all make an impact.”
Strengths: “We have some guys who have put in a lot of off-season work and are expecting to make a run at state.”
Weaknesses: ”We are young and inexperienced.”
Overall outlook: “We have some guys that are going to win a lot of matches and some young guys who are going to fill some weight classes for us that we will need to count on.”
TINORA
Last year: 10-16 (1st in GMC).
Head coach: Nick Siewert (5th season).
Lettermen lost: David Wolfrum (GMC champ, district qualifier), Aaron Wagner (GMC placer), Alex Henry (GMC placer), Kyle Ordway (GMC placer).
Returning lettermen: Caiden Cramer (GMC runner-up), Vince Monnin (GMC placer, district qualifier), Jordyn Hoffman, Drew Helmke (GMC runner-up, district qualifier), Owen Tong (GMC runner-up), Aaron Short (GMC champion, district qualifier), Lucas Schlegel (GMC runner-up, district qualifier), Tim Meyer (2x GMC champion, district qualifier), Draven Bartley (GMC runner-up), Stone Eis.
Promising newcomers: Lucas Flory, Mason Santos, Zane Gaines, Jack Ordway, Hunter Grunden, Bernie Friedrickson, Teagan Reynolds, Dalton Wolfrum, Dallas Dachenhaus, Corbin Renner, Javen Gaines, Austin Strayer, Robert Issacs.
Strengths: “This season we will be led by a great senior class that is looking forward to getting back down to the state tournament by improving every week and continuing the current conference streak. We are looking to have a full roster this season and be able to cover all of the weight classes. This group put a lot of individual time in during the off-season to obtain their personal goals this year. I believe with the work that they have put in and the amount of talent on this team that this could be a very special season.”
Weaknesses: ”While we do return a large amount of experience in quite a few of the weight classes, we still have some wrestlers who will be entering their first season of wrestling at a couple of the weight classes. We will have a lot of work to do to get everyone ready for the conference and postseason matches.”
Overall outlook: “I believe we will be in the running for the GMC title once again this season, as long as the team can stay healthy and working to improve every week. I believe that we can get back to the state tournament after not having a qualifier the past two seasons.”
League outlook: “Last year’s conference tournament was one of the toughest ones over the past few years. While we did graduate a champion and a couple placers, I think that we have rebuilt very well for this season. I believe we will have a great chance of winning the conference championship again this year. But Wayne Trace returns a great amount of talent, as well as Fairview and Ayersville. Wayne Trace lost a few good wrestlers to graduation, but has a very tough sophomore and junior class that can mix up the conference race. Fairview had some of the best improvement last year overall and Ayersville returns a state placer and a good group of kids that can make the conference very interesting. Edgerton, Hicksville and Antwerp will also be working towards leaving their mark on the conference, so it I believe that it will be a very interesting tournament.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last year: Second in the GMC.
Head coach: George Clemens.
Lettermen lost: Caleb Baughman (138, 3rd in the GMC), Wyatt Stabler (160, 1st in the GMC).
Returning lettermen: Gabe Sutton (Jr., 113/120, 1st in the GMC, district qualifier); Seth Meggison (Jr., 145, 1st in the GMC, district qualifier); Jarrett Hornish (So., 1113/120, 1st in the GMC, 5th in the district); Hunter Long (So., 126, 1st in the GMC, state qualifier); Carson Rupp (Jr., 152, 6th at sectionals); Eli Moore (So., 160, 1st in the GMC), 5th at districts); Jacob Graham (Jr., 285, 2nd in GMC, district qualifier).
Promising newcomers: Arin James (Fr., 106); Sam Moore (Fr., 132); Elliott Borof (Fr., 138); Kaden Woolbright (Fr., 220).
Strengths: “We have several individual wrestlers with a lot of talent.”
Weaknesses: “We have low numbers, which will hurt us in dual meets.”
Overall outlook: “We have some big scorers, so in tournaments, we should do well. Our group has a lot of years of wrestling between them.”
League outlook: “The GMC as a whole will be very competitive. Ayersville and Tinora will have solid teams.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last year: 30-13.
Head coach: Brian Becher (18th year, 523-148-1).
Lettermen lost: Zach Rocha (state qualifier), Kasyn Schaffner (state qualifier), Gibson Burkholder (district qualifier), Izzy Reyes (district alternate), Owen Roehrig, Brock Ranzau.
Returning lettermen: Andrew Francis (Jr., district placer, 126), Rusty Short (So., 126), Shane Eicher (Sr., district qualifier, 132), Juan Garcia (Sr., district qualifier, 132), Josh Nofzinger (Jr., 138), Brennan Short (Sr., state qualifier, 145), Logan Moore (Jr., 145), Johnathan Yoder (Jr., 152), Jose Luna (So., 160), Zane Behnfeldt (So., 160), Carson Meyer (Jr., district placer, 170), Mason Babcock (Sr., state qualifier, 195), Bransin Ebersole (So., 285), Spencer Simon (So., 285).
Strengths: “The middle of our lineup has a lot of varsity experience and a number of wrestlers with post season experience.”
Weaknesses: ”We have very little varsity experience in the light weights.”
Overall outlook: “We expect each of our wrestlers to improve upon their performances of last season. For some that expectation is to place at state, for some others that expectation is to be more competitive in their matches.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL once again has a few good dual meet teams and some really good individuals on most of the teams. Nearly every year most NWOAL teams are represented at the state tournament. I expect that trend to continue this year.”
BRYAN
Last year: 5-17-1 (1-6 NWOAL).
Head coach: Matt Dominique (2nd year).
Returning lettermen: Garrett Marr (So., 1 letter, 106), Jeffrey Lower (Jr., 1 letter, 120), Scott Sanders (So., 1 letter, 120), Aiden Fenter (So., 1 letter, 138), Mikey Wolff (So., 1 letter, 152), Broston Bernath (So., 1 letter, 145), Dylan McCandless (Jr., 2 letters, 170, league runner-up, sectional runner-up, 6th at districts), Carter Hoffman (Sr., 3 letters, HWT).
Promising newcomers: Malachi Collins (Fr., jr. high state qualifier).
Strengths: “We are returning everyone from last year’s team so we should have some experience. I also feel as though the kids have bought into what we are trying to do and that makes a big difference. Our numbers appear to be increasing.”
Weaknesses: ”We do not have a lot of tournament experience returning other than Dylan McCandless.”
Overall outlook: “I look for us to be more competitive this year than we were last year. I believe that we will be very close to filling all weight classes. As a coach, I believe that we can get 3-5 individuals to qualify for the district tournament. They will have to wrestle to their capability if this is going to happen. We will use the regular season to prepare for the tournament season.”
League outlook: “I hope to improve in our league finish this year.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Troy Westhoven (5th year).
Letterman lost: Caleb Carpenter (4 time state qualifier, 2nd at state), Tyler Echler (district qualifier), Cameron Henneman (state qualifier), Tyler Kay (state qualifier), Carl Yaney (district qualifier), Connor Johnson (district qualifier).
Returning lettermen: Maguire Vollmar (Sr.), Ray Culler (Sr., district qualifier), Colin Johnson (Sr.), Devin Paradyse (Sr.), Ethan Borstelman (Sr., district qualifier), Drew Bowser (Sr.), Evan Cramer (Jr.), Dylan Matthews (Jr., state placer, 7th), Cameron Foster (so., district qualifier), Owen Johnson (So.), Emmett Perry (So.), Andrew Moench (So.), Kyle Huffman (So.).
Promising newcomers: Owen Box (Fr.), John Tammarine (Fr.), Lexi Shaneyfelt (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have balanced numbers within the grade levels. This year we are being led by a strong group of hard working seniors. We should have a full team.”
Weaknesses: ”We graduated a strong group of leading seniors last year.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to build on our successes from last year and grow as a team. We also are looking to add to our returning district and state qualifiers and get our hard-working wrestlers on the podium.”
League outlook: “Wauseon, Archbold and Delta. For all these teams, whoever can stay injury free and wrestle solid throughout the year has a shot of winning the league this year.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 13-14 (3-5 NWOAL, 6th).
Head coach: Troy Roth (19th year).
Returning lettermen: Brayden Custer (Sr.), Mason Foote (Sr.), Gavin Wurm, (Jr.), Kasche Bible (Jr.), Landon Brigle (So.), Monte Treesh (So.), Elijah Hutchinson (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Jacob Lamontange (Fr.), Ethan Pontious (Fr.), Ivan Nichols (Fr.), Winston Nichols (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We may have as many freshmen on the team as we have upperclassmen, some of our kids will have to grow up quickly. We will compete and we won’t back down from anyone. The NWOAL will again be extremely competitive with the usual teams at the top. This year will be exciting for us, as we have many athletes who want to be good at this sport, so getting them to work hard will be an easy thing to accomplish.”
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Xavier Dye (2nd year).
Letterman lost: AJ Healy (3 letters, district qualifier), Cam Gebers (1 letter).
Returning lettermen: Wil Morrow (Sr., 3 letters, 3x state qualifier, 2x state placer, third at 220, 220), TJ Rhamy (Sr., 2 letters, 2x state qualifier, 2x state placer, 5th at 160), Anthony Meyer (2 letters, 126), Jose Berjarano (2 letters, HWT), Ben Petersen (1 letter, 145), Addison Vance (1 letter, 132), Chase Gilson (1 letter, 182).
Promising newcomers: “We will have a good group of freshman coming up this year with Jeff Camp, Lee Borders, Devin Hogrefe and Ty Carrizales.”.
Strengths: “We will have good leaders in the room and I believe since last year was my first year, the kids know what I expect out of them day in and day out. We all had a lot of learning to do and we had a very good season. I believe we all should have high expectations for this season.”
Weaknesses: ”We are still going to be a very inexperienced team with a lot of first and second year kids.”
Overall outlook: “I just want to see improvement, match to match and see the kids are willing to learn and listen.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 22-4 (8-0 NWOAL, first).
Head coach: Michael Ritter (16th year, 309-123).
Letterman lost: Gavin Ritter (3x league champion, 3x district champion, state runner-up, 5th at state), Xavier Torres (3x league champion, 2x district champion, state runner-up, 6th at state), Trent Davis (former league champion, district placer, state qualifier), Aaron Harris (league champion, 2x district placer), Tristan Barajas, Brandon Rhodes, Michael Waite.
Returning lettermen: Nolan Ray (league champion, 2x district champion, state qualifier, 6th at state), Samuel Sosa (league runner-up, 2x district placer), Ethan Glover (league placer, district qualifier), Drew Krall (league placer, district qualifier), Wyatt Lane (district qualifier), Spencer Martinez (league runner-up, district qualifier), Wes Spadafore, Jarrett Bischoff (former state placer), Evan Banister (league placer), Damon Molina (league champion, district runner-up, state qualifier), Mason Ritter, Connor Twigg (league runner-up, district placer), Connor Nagel (league placer), Johnny Martinez, Lawson Grime, Nolan Thorout, Hunter Wasnich.
Promising newcomers: “We have a pretty large freshman class who were last year’s Jr High NWOAL team champs and also feature several Jr High State Qualifiers.”
Strengths: “Even though we lost another great senior class, we still have quite a few experienced and talented wrestlers coming back. A lot of them have district and state experience. Our roster numbers are up, which will provide some great depth and competition in the practice room. We get back a significant contributor in Jarrett Bischoff, who was a former state placer that we lost to a season-ending injury last year.”
Weaknesses: ”Graduation will cause us to have to fill some pretty big shoes. You don’t really replace that kind of production, but we have a lot of guys who have been waiting their turn to be in that starting line-up, so they will get their chance now. Because of our depth, we may have some very good wrestlers that we are not able to get in our starting line-up. That’s a good problem to have and may be just as much of a team strength as it is a weakness.”
Overall outlook: “We’re going to have to be creative in getting our best kids separated and all in the line-up to maximize our potential. We have some guys who will need to step up and step in for our graduated seniors. This is a very hard working, and hungry group to show that we can continue the success we’ve enjoyed over the last several years. We’re very excited to see what this team can do, even though there will be several new faces in the line-up. We have a goal of getting back to the team state tournament, but we understand that is going to take some hard work in the practice room. We’re also aiming for a 4th consecutive NWOAL title, which would be our 8th in the last 12 years. We also have several wrestlers that have high individual state placement goals that we will try and help them achieve.”
League outlook: “As returning league champions, we are going to do everything we can to repeat for a 4th straight year. We are returning a lot of league placers, even though we lost some significant point scorers from last year’s team. However, I think the league will be pretty balanced. This year will be the first year that our league champion will be crowned solely on the league tournament. We have eliminated the required league dual meets that used to factor in to the league title. We have still scheduled dual meets with some of our league schools, but they will have no bearing on the league title.”
• NLL
NAPOLEON
Last year: 20-4 (3rd in NLL).
Head coach: Jason Seiler (17th year, 311-117).
Returning lettermen: Omar Estrada (So., 1 letter), Angelo Gonzalez (So., 1 letter), Claude Buckmaster (Jr., 1 letter, 3rd in NLL), Demitrius Hernandez (Jr., 2 letters, district qualifier, 2nd in NLL), Kody Boehm (Sr., 1 letter, 4th in NLL), Tyler Bostelman (Sr., 2 letters, district qualifier, 2nd in NLL), Xavier Johnson (Sr., 3 letters, district qualifier), Caleb Sell (Sr., 1 letter), Austin Valdez (Sr., 1 letter, district qualifier, 4th in NLL).
Overall outlook: “We have had a good run the last seven years and I think this year has the potential to be right up there with all of those years. One of the keys to our team success is getting kids to the right weight classes. If we get our best kids separated and all in the lineup, then we could have a very good dual meet team. Also, we must stay injury free, because we have very little depth in most weight classes. If we can have those things align, we will have a team that is tough to beat in a dual. We have a very good group of senior wrestlers, probably the best I have had in quite some time. They are all solid wrestlers and I believe will be on the bubble for state qualification. We will rely heavily on them this year. On an individual basis, the most important goal is to continue to see our kids improve throughout the season. That’s on the shoulders of our coaching staff to continue to push our kids and have practices that develop and get the most out of them. Also,we would like to continue our streak of having at least one kid wrestling at the state tournament. We have a lot of kids that are right on that bubble and we will see how much they are willing to sacrifice during the season, in order to qualify.”
• NWC
Columbus Grove
Head coach: Eric Siefker.
Returning lettermen: Dakota Sargent (Sr., state qualifier); Joe Roman (Sr.); Justin Flanders (Jr.); Tanner Blankemeyer (Jr.); Ryan Bogart (Jr., 3rd in the NWC); Ezra Jones (1st in the NWC); Jeff Meyer (Jr., 6th in the state); Jordan Vogt (Jr., 4th in the NWC); luke Kaufman (So.); Nicholas Wolverton (So.).
Promising newcomers: Neil Nettles (So.); Matthew Sigler (so.); Robby Lyons (So.); John Bryan (So.); A.J. Schafer (Fr.); Landen Schroeder (Fr.); Trever Wynkoop (Fr.); Jevin Langhals (Fr.); Billy Ridinger (Fr.); Anden Blankemeyer (Fr.); Hunter Sudlow (Fr.); Noah Goecke (Fr.); Antonio Gray (Fr.)
Overall outlook: “(We have) a solid group of kids ready to compete for NWC and sectional titles.”
