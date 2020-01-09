COLUMBUS GROVE — Liberty Benton slipped by Columbus Grove, 41-27 in wrestling action on Wednesday night.
Trevor Wynkoop (120), Joe Kohli (145), Dillon Bryan (152), Justin Flanders (160) and Jeff Meyer (285) were all winners for the Bulldogs.
At 195 pounds, the Eagle’s Nathaniel Dure edged out Grove’s Ezra Jones, 3-2 in one of the more competitive matchups of the evening.
Liberty Benton 41,
Columbus Grove 27
106 — R.J. Coldren (LB) pinned Nick Wolverton, 1:50; 113 — Carter Oswalt (LB) pinned Noah Goecke, 1:25; 120 — Trevor Wynkoop (CG) pinned Luke Boenman, 1:36; 126 — Greg Musselman (LB) pinned Luke Kaufman, 5:19; 132 — Drew Baker (LB) major dec. Landon Schroeder, 12-2; 138 — Double forfeit; 145 — Joe Kohli (CG) pinned Sam McFarland, 5:07; 152 — Dillon Bryan (CG) dec. Gavin Gillig, 15-13; 160 — Justin Flanders (CG) pinned Cody Collert, 3:34; 170 — Race Gorrell (LB) major dec. Ryan Bogart, 13-3; 182 — Jacob Dukes (LB) pinned AJ Schafer, 1:09; 195 — Nathaniel Dure (LB) dec. Ezra Jones, 3-2; 220 — Dylan Mersch (LB) won by forfeit; 285 — Jeff Meyer (CG) pinned Matthew Berger, 3:42.
