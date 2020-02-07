Three years ago, Wauseon made it to the Division II state duals finals and fell to St. Paris Graham, 48-9.
That changed the next year, in 2018, when St. Paris Graham elected to compete in the Division I state duals, which they won. Wauseon took full advantage of that situation and won the Division II state duals, defeating Mentor Lake Catholic 48-12 in the state title match.
Last year, though, the OHSAA decided to change the format and that has made it very difficult for team like Wauseon to make it to state.
The reason? The format changed to a one-day regional tournament. Last year, Wauseon lost in the regional finals to Sandusky Perkins, 29-27.
The change in the format wasn’t as difficult for Wauseon coach Mike Ritter to handle. What made it hard to swallow is that this year, Wauseon has to travel to St. Paris Graham, where it is the number two seed, behind Graham.
Meanwhile, Sandusky Perkins is still at Lorain Brookside, as a number one seed. And Bellevue, which used to compete in the same region with Wauseon, is the number one seed at Marengo Highland. Instead, Wauseon, which is ranked higher in the state than the other two teams, is at Graham.
“It’s a pretty sore subject for us and many of the northwest Ohio Division II teams,” Ritter said. “When we found out the state was going to this format a couple of years ago, we reached out to the OHSAA, putting our hat in the ring to host a Northwest Ohio regional site. We didn’t get contacted to host. We tried again after last season to host one this year, and again, did not get contacted.”
“I don’t think it’s right for northwest Ohio to be hosting Division III and Division I Regional sites and not have a Division II site,” Ritter continued. “I’ve reached out to many Division II northwest Ohio schools who all feel the same way. We have reached out to the state for some clarification regarding why there is not a Division II regional host site. The OHSAA did not feel there were enough participating Division II teams in the area they consider northwest Ohio, to justify hosting a site here.
“However, if you count the number of Division II Teams participating this year and having to travel to either Brookside (Cleveland area) or Graham (Dayton area), it’s the exact same number of teams (nine) as there are in northwest Ohio participating, and D-I is able to host a Regional site at Oregon Clay High School. This is definitely a battle that we will continue to fight ... to be able to host a northwest Ohio D-II Regional site.”
Competing at St. Paris Graham are Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon. Defiance, a No. 8 seed, will face nine-seed Kenton Ridge in a first round match. The winner will then face St. Paris Graham in a quarterfinal matchup.
“I don’t know much about Kenton Ridge, other than they looked like they may have a forfeit or two in their lineup,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “That should help us if we are able to put in a full lineup this week. Either way, it should be a good, close game.”
Napoleon, a No. 5 seed, will face Tipp City Tippecanoe in a first round contest. With a win, Napoleon would likely face Wapakoneta, a team it knocked off last year in the regional semifinals, 51-30. Napoleon then lost to St. Paris Graham in the regional finals. This year, a win over Wapakoneta would bring up a region semifinal matchup with Graham.
Wauseon will face the winner of St. Marys and Rossford in the quarterfinals and with a win, would likely face third-seeded London in the semifinals. With a win there, it would likely be a regional final matchup with Graham.
“We’ll have to win matches to get to the finals, so we have to take those matches one at a time in order to get a chance to wrestle Graham,” Ritter said. They still have some very good wrestlers, especially in the middle weights. so we’d have to manage those matches very well and take advantage of other match ups in the dual to keep things competitive.”
In Division III at Elmwood, Eastwood is the number one seed, Delta is number two, Lake is number three and Archbold four. Archbold, with a win over five-seed Elmwood in the quarterfinals, would get a chance to upset Eastwood in the semifinals.
Delta has Arcadia in the first round and has a potential semifinal matchup with Lake. While Eastwood is favored, Delta has a good shot at making it out. The Panthers have not faced Eastwood, but defeated Archbold earlier this year.
In the Coldwater Division III bracket, Versailles is the number one seed, Allen East is a number two seed, Mechanicsburg is third and Tinora is fourth. Tinora faces Edgerton in the first round, while number five Wayne Trace will face Bluffton. With wins, Tinora and Wayne Trace would then face off in the quarterfinals. The winner would likely get top seeded Versailles in the semifinals.
“It’s a really tough region and Versailles is very good,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “We’ll just go in there and try to wrestle our best and see what happens.”
