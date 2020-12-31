Defiance suffered a pair of losses on Wednesday as the Bulldog matmen fell to Liberty-Benton and Bryan.
Treven Rittenhouse scored a pair of pins for the Bulldogs. Dominic Tracy also won twice by pinfall.
Delta Duals
Napoleon went 4-1 at the Delta Duals to take second on Wednesday. The Wildcats beat Elmwood (47-34), Wayne Trace (49-27), Northview (57-21) and Otsego (48-24). They fell to Delta, 43-25.
One wrestler went undefeated at Delta. Demitrius Hernandez finished 5-0 at 285 pounds. Harrison Bohls (106), Alex Gonzales (113), Ayden Shank (120), Omar Estrada (126), Henry Eggers (152) and Landon Eberle (182) all finished 4-1.
Liberty-Benton 56, Defiance 16
106 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) p. Jacob Reagan, :29; 113 – Zac Ponx (LB) won by forfeit; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) maj. Dec. Lee Woods, 15-3; 126 – Avery Allen (LB) tech fall Viktor Jurcevich, 19-4; 132 – Luke Broerman (LB) p. Carmela Castaneda, 5:48; 138 – Greg Musselman (LB) dec. Beau Hesselschwardt, 6-1; 145 – Dru Baker (LB) dec. Alex Francis, 5-3; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) p. Kaeden Settlemire, 1:53; 160 – Mason Richards (LB) p. Luke Walz, :25; 170 – Gavin Gillig (LB) dec. Spencer Thompson, 9-7; 182 – Brett Ogborn (LB) p. Alex Hoeffel, 2:59; 195 – Nathaniel Dire (LB) won by forfeit; 220 – Jacob Dukes (LB) won by forfeit; 285 – Matthew Berger (LB) p. Ashton Rose, 5:30.
Bryan 46, Defiance 36
106 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) p. Dominique Bherns, 2:26; 113 – Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 – Donnell Bush (B) maj. Dec. Jackson Fortman, 19-5; 132 – Lane Hurlbert (B) p. Viktor Jurcevich, 1:17; 138 – Aiden Fenter (B) p. Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:03; 145 – Alex Francis (D) p. Zander Cagel, 5:07; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) p. Broston Bernath, 1:04; 160 – Mikey Wolff (B) p. Luke Walz, :17; 170 – Mlachi Collins (B) p. Spencer Thompson, :42; 182 – Alex Hoeffel (D) p. Jayden Dennis :45; 195 – Dylan McCandess (B) won by forfeit; 220 – Tyler Spisak (B) won by forfeit; 285 – Christian Hollister (B) p. Ashton Rose, :57.
