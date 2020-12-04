ST. MARYS — The Defiance wrestling team opened the season with a 44-30 loss to St. Marys in a WBL dual meet.
The Bulldogs scored three pinfalls in the match. Gavino Martinez (126), Carmela Castaneda (132) and Alex Francis (152) all won by pinfall.
Defiance will be back in action Thursday when the Bulldogs host Van Wert in a WBL dual meet.
St. Marys 44, Defiance 30
106 – Crites (SM) won by forfeit; 113 – Ty. Hisey (SM) tech fall 18-3 over Rittenhouse; 120 – Tr. Hisey (SM) won by injury default over Fortman; 126 – Martinez (D) p. 1:26 over Miller; 132 – Castaneda (D) p. :57 over Engel; 138 – Aguilar (D) won by forfeit; 145 – Torsell (SM) p. 2:38 over Sesselschwardt; 152 – Francis (D) p. :56 over Tracy; 160 – Tracy (D) dec. 11-4 over Donovan; 170 – Saeler (SM) p. 3:34 over Frederick; 182 – Hoeffel (D) dec. 3-2 over Schaefer; 195 – Patterson (SM) dec. 6-0 over Thompson; 220 – Sharpe (SM) won by forfeit; 285 – Knous (SM) p. 5:22 over Rose.
