The Defiance wrestling team put together its youngest lineup in quite some time for its season opener, with 10 freshmen and sophomores suiting up for Thursday’s season opener at home.
St. Marys took advantage, winning 64-12. St. Marys registered eight pins and two forfeits in the win.
Defiance also had to hold out two of its wrestlers, senior heavyweight Christian Maldonado and freshman Alex Vance (106). Vance was held out because of a weight assessment and Maldonado had a skin issue. Coach Pat Murphy felt that both should be ready to go for their next match.
In addition, four Defiance grapplers – Beau Hesselschwardt, Nikita Hoeffel, Caleb Loehr and Ashton Rose – all wrestled their first matches ever.
With no 106-pounder available for Defiance, St. Marys bumped up its normal 106-120 weight classes up one weight. With the match starting at 126, instead of putting normal wrestler, freshman Quincy Tracy in the lineup, St. Marys senior Clayton Drummond bumped up and pinned Defiance freshman Carmela Castaneda, in 39 seconds.
“St. Marys had seen Carmella in middle school and had enough respect for her that they bumped up Clayton and Carmella does not match up against him,” Murphy said.
Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal tied the match at 6-6, with a 1:38 pin over Garret Donovan.
St. Marys then won the next three matches to take a 19-6 lead. Freshman Isaac Torsell won a 15-5 major decision over Beau Hesselschwardt at 138. The match was interesting, because Hesselschwardt nearly turned the tables with a near pin in the second period.
Sophomore Zach Spicer (145) won a 10-4 decision over Defiance sophomore Alex Francis and St. Marys freshman Kayden Sharpe (152) won by a 2:52 pin over Defiance freshman N. Hoeffel.
Defiance sophomore Dominic Tracy narrowed St. Marys’ lead to 19-12, with a 4:57 pin over St Marys sophomore Cole Hughes.
“Alex is not a 145-pounder, so as he goes down to his natural weight, he’ll look better,” Murphy said. “Tristan and Dominic both wrestled well. Hopefully, Dominic sees the work he put in attending summer camps, is paying off.”
St. Marys answered back in a big way. Senior Tommy Mabry (170), sophomore Stash Patterson won by forfeit and sophomore Auston McChesney won a 15-8 decision over Defiance senior Mason Beauprez. That put St. Marys up, 34-12.
“Mason’s match was one we thought we could have won, but he needs more experience,” Murphy said. “He led in takedowns, but kept freelancing and making bad moves that put him on his back. But we’ll get back to work and see if we can fix that.”
St. Marys then won the final five matches with four pins and a forfeit, to make the final score 64-12.
“St. Marys is a young team too, but most of their guys at least have some experience wrestling in middle school, where we had four who had never wrestled a match before,” Murphy said. “Also, most of the guys we had in the weight classes tonight, will not be at those weights later in the year. The final score of this one does not show the excitement we have as coaches for our young kids. But the question is, how soon will they develop? It might be next year before they develop well, but we’re going to work our tails off to get good development this year.”
Defiance (0-1, 0-1) will compete next at the Findlay Duals on Saturday.
St. Marys 64, Defiance 12
106 — Michael Crites (SM) won by forfeit; 113 — Tyler Hisey (SM) pinned Gavino Martinez, :58; 120 — Trevor Hisey (SM) pinned Lance Armstrong, :55; 126 — Clayton Drummond (SM) pinned Carmela Castaneda, :39; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) pinned Garret Donovan, 1:38; 138 — Isaac Torsell (SM) major dec. Beau Hesselschwardt, 15-5; 145 — Zach Spicer (SM) dec. Alex Francis, 10-4; 152 — Kayden Sharpe (SM) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 2:52; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Cole Hughes, 4:57; 170 — Tommy Mabry (SM) pinned Alex Hoeffel, 1:07; 182 — Stash Patterson (SM) won by forfeit; 195 — Auston McChesney (SM) dec. Mason Beauprez, 15-8; 220 — Carter Sharpe (SM) pinned Caleb Loehr, 3:10; 285 — Bryan Ward (SM) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.