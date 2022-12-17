For Defiance wrestling, 2021 marked a a solid rise as the Bulldogs were 7-2 in WBL dual matches, finished in the top half of the league overall and sent Mason Ducat to the state tournament as a freshman.
Now with seven lettermen lost from a season ago and only one grappler with more than 21 career wins, the Bulldogs and 10th-year coach Pat Murphy will look for continued improvement through the campaign.
Though Ducat returns from a 46-13 freshman season where he was third in sectionals and fourth at districts to qualify for the D-II state meet, the Bulldogs graduate much of the experience from last season in Dom Tracy (175, 95-56 career), Gavino Martinez (120, 111-65), Alex Francis (144, 74-74), Treven Rittenhouse (126, 79-40), Nikita Hoeffel (157, 33-46), Joey Robinson (18-23) and Keaton Linebrink (285, 14-19)
The top returning grapplers in terms of 2021 victories beside Ducat are fellow sophomore Michael Walz (20-14) at 132 and senior Spencer Thompson, who was 16-16 in his first full varsity season with a 21-35 record overall.
Seniors Beau Hesselschwardt and Ashton Rose back to letter for the fourth time for Murphy’s Bulldogs at 150/157 and 215, respectively, while fellow seniors Viktor Jurcevich (120/126, 15-17) and Gavin Miller (165, 15-29) are also back.
“We are still very inexperienced compared to many teams,” admitted Murphy. “Several of the letterwinners were thrown into starting positions before they were mature enough or skilled enough for varsity competition.”
With that inexperience in mind, the Bulldogs do have a major strength to lean on: depth.
“We have a lineup which should fill all 14 weight classes most of the time, with injuries and illnesses being the greatest danger of creating voids,” said the DHS mentor. “We had a group of young men that committed to our offseason program that should see progress from last year to this year, which should see an increase in numbers qualifying to the district tournament this year.”
Juniors Reece Frederick (175), Trevor Tressler (144), Jackson Honsberger and Luke Walz add to the roster, along with sophomore Carvelle Tracy and freshmen Alex Hinojosa (285), Tyler Doeden-Kiessling, Abel Paxton (157), Julian Ruiz (113), Kendall Rittenhouse (120), Peyton Sierra (126), Christian Smith (106), Braydon Stelzer (126) and Maddox Wagner.
“We should be a balanced and competitive team in dual meets, especially in our league, but it may be hard to predict what that means in terms of wins and losses,” noted Murphy. “We wrestle a very competitive schedule and will not match up well with the better teams we face. We are looking to place in the top three of the WBL and return to advancing a more respectable number of athletes to the district tournament at season’s end. Somewhere between five and seven would be a good number for us, that would help us return to a top four or five place in sectionals after a couple of truly down seasons.”
