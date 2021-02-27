ARCHBOLD – Delta followed up a dominant first day Friday evening with a good second day on Saturday, as the Panthers added five more champions, in running away with the Division III sectional wrestling title at Archbold.

Riley Hanefeld (113), Max Hoffman (195) and Austin Kohlhofer (220) all won with first period pins. Evan Hanefeld won a close 2-0 decision at 106 pounds.

Delta had one more in the finals. Shane Kruger lost the 126-pound title to Tinora’s Anden Ankney in a pin in 1:31.

Archbold’s Carson Meyer claimed the final title on Saturday, winning in a 5-1 decision over Owen Johnson of Liberty Center in the 182 pound final.

The Division III district tournament is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at Rossford.

Lima CC sectional

Wayne Trace trailed Allen East 222.5-197 in the team standings at the Division III sectional at Lima Central Catholic.

The Raiders finished with four sectional champions and two runners-up. At 120 pounds, Gabe Sutton tallied a 12-2 major decision over Nick Kline of Coldwater. At 132 pounds, Kade Wireman also scored a major decision, winning 17-5 over Ezekiel Burkholder of Lima Bath. At 145 pounds, Seth Meggison tallied a 6-1 win over Grant Heuing of Coldwater.

Jarrett Hornish got a pin for the Raiders, taking 2:12 to deck Antonio Petitt of Ada for the sectional title.

Sam Moore (152) and Eli Moore (160) each finished second for the Raiders. Graiden Troth (138) took third and Nathan Osborn (182) ended fourth for Wayne Trace to advance to the district.

Columbus Grove, who finished fifth in the team standings, had three sectional champions. At 106 pounds, Ethan Beam needed just 1:13 to pin Connor Dye of Kenton. Jeff Meyer made it bookend champions for the Bulldogs as the heavyweight scored a 2-1 win in a tiebreaker against Eli Criblez of Allen East.

Ezra Jones added the third title for the Bulldogs as he scored a 7-3 win against Caleb Stammen of Coldwater.

Landen Schroeder finished fourth at 145 pounds to advance to the district.

Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove will head to the district at Troy.

Van Buren sectional

Patrick Henry will have a representative at the district tournament as Jeff Camp scored a third place finish at 126 pounds at the sectional at Van Buren.

Camp scored a 14-1 major decision over Greg Musselman of Liberty-Benton for third.

At Archbold

Team Scores

Delta 259, Liberty Center 198.5, Archbold 170.5, Tinora 150.5, Ayersville 138, Fairview 102, Evergreen 81, Edgerton 60, Montpelier 51.5, Swanton 37, Paulding 24, Antwerp 23.5, Hicksville 15.

First Place

106 – Evan Hanefeld (Delta) dec. Ayden Gleckler (Evergreen), 2-0; 113 – Riley Hanefeld (Delta) p. Zander Brown (Liberty Center), 1:06; 120 – Carson Chisea (Delta) dec. Hayden Herman (Edgerton), 9-3; 126 – Anden Ankney (Tinora) p. Shane Kruger (Delta), 1:31; 182 – Carson Meyer (Archbold) dec. Owen Johnson (Liberty Center), 5-1; 195 – Max Hoffman (Delta) p. Draven Bartley (Tinora), 1:42; 220 – Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) p. Wes Bany (Fairview), 1:32.

Third Place

Drew Matthews (Liberty Center) p. Mason Miller (Archbold), 4:00; 113 – Vince Monnin (Tinora) dec. Brodie Setmire (Evergreen), 7-4; 120 – Jack Stubleski (Evergreen) p. Tegan Reynolds (Tinora), 3:36; 126 – Emmett Perry (Liberty Center) dec. Tyler Winzeler (Ayersville) 4-0; 145 – Kasen Wellman (Ayersville) won over Andrew Helmke (Tinora), injury default; 160 – Owen Tong (Tinora) dec. Hunter Gowing (Swanton), 3-1; 182 – Abe Delano (Ayersville) p. Cameron Urivez (Tinora), 2:07; 195 – Gavin Wurm (Montpelier) p. Hayden Dickman (Archbold), 3:53; 220 – Parker Sifuentes (Ayersville) p. Kyle Huffman (Liberty Center), 1:53.

