VAN WERT — Aided by low numbers on the Van Wert side, Defiance earned its first Western Buckeye League win of the season in a 57-21 road victory on Thursday.
The Bulldogs picked up seven wins by forfeit on the night but claimed three wins in head-to-head action against Cougar grapplers. Dominic Tracy won via a 9-5 decision at 170 while Mason Beauprez (195) and Caleb Loehr (220) won via pinfall in 1:56 and 4:56, respectively.
“I’m really pleased with some of the wins we had,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “Especially with Caleb at 220, he weighed in at the low end at 195 and competed at 220 and for him as a freshman to go out there and get a pin on a senior, it’s great to see and really exciting for him.
“Dominic Tracy is demonstrating he’s really improving from last year. Another wrestler that did really well for us was Carmela Castaneda at 126. She had a kid on his back a couple times and she wrestled really well and really hard, she was very good technically out there.”
Juan Salinas came up just short of a win at 160, falling by a close 5-3 decision.
The Bulldogs will return to action at home tonight, hosting powerhouse Wauseon.
“Wauseon’s a better team than us overall but every athlete is going to get a match (tonight),” noted Murphy. “All our young kids are getting better.”
Defiance 57, Van Wert 21
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit); 120 — Lance Armstrong (D) won by forfeit; 126 — Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 3:32; 132 — Beau Hesselschwardt (D) won by forfeit; 138 — Tristan Villarreal (D) won by forfeit; 145 — Alex Francis (D) won by forfeit; 152 - Gabe Steyer (VW) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 2:15; 160 — Jacob Geething (VW) dec. Juan Salinas, 5-3; 170 — Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Macein Bigham, 9-5; 182 — Alex Hoeffel (D) won by forfeit; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) pinned Spencer Blue, 1:56; 220 — Caleb Loehr (D) pinned Cody Gamble, 4:56; 285 — Eli Kline (VW) pinned Christian Maldonado, 0:58.
