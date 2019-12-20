LIMA — Defiance picked up six pins and three forfeits to top Lima Shawnee 54-30 in Western Buckeye League wrestling action at Shawnee on Thursday.
The win improved Defiance to 2-1 in the WBL.
Alex Hoeffel started Defiance on the right foot by moving up a weight class and getting a pin in its opening match.
Joey Hale tied the match for Lima Shawnee at 6-6 with a pin at 195.
Defiance answered with wins by forfeit from Caleb Loehr (220) and Trenton Rittenhouse (106) and a pin by Christian Maldonado (285) to take a 24-6 lead.
Lima Shawnee rebounded to tie the match at 24-24 with pins from Amosin Nongkham (113), Ethan Morgan (120) and Corey Beach (126).
A forfeit win from Beau Hesselschwardt (132) and a pin from Tristan Villarreal (138), along with a pin from Lima Shawnee’s Trent Fairburn (145) gave Defiance a 36-30 lead.
Defiance then clinched the win by ending the meet with three wins by fall, from Nikita Hoeffel (152), Dominic Tracy (160) and Juan Salinas (170).
“Obviously it helped filling all 14 weight classes and we lost a couple of matches we didn’t expect to,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “But it was a good win over Lima Shawnee, a team we’re fighting with for the fourth spot in the league. Right now, we’re not at the league level with Wapakoneta, St. Marys and Celina at this point, so Shawnee is a team we’re fighting with for the fourth spot. Alex got us started well and Christian (285), another first year wrestler, did a nice job. Nikita Hoeffel (152) and Dominic Tracy (160) had nice wins and Juan Salinas (170), wrestling up a weight, got his first win.”
Defiance will now compete in the Fricker’s Duals at Defiance College today and Saturday.
Defiance 54, Lima Shawnee 30
106 — Trenton Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Amosin Nongkham (LS) pinned Gavino Martinez, 3:57; 120 — Ethan Morgan (LS) pinned Lance Armstrong, 2:32; 126 — Cory Beach (LS) pinned Carmella Castaneda, 1:16; 132 — Beau Hesselschwardt (D) won by forfeit; 138 — Tristan Villarreal (D) pinned Mason Adlesh, 2:37; 145 — Trent Fairburn (LS) pinned Alex Francis, 2:28; 152 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned Chris Paysen, 1:37; 160 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Damian Music, 2:30; 170 — Juan Salinas (D) pinned Leyton Sidener, 0:27; 182 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Tyler Lauck, 0:59; 195 — Joey Hale (LS) pinned Nathan Beauprez, 1:07; 220 — Caleb Loehr (D) won by forfeit; 285 — Christian Maldonado (D) pinned Jonnie Norris, 1:01.
