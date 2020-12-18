Defiance improved to 2-1 in WBL dual meets as the Bulldogs scored a 48-33 win over Lima Shawnee.
Treven Rittenhouse (106), Alex Hoeffel (182) and Ashton Rose (285) all won via pinfall against the Indians.
Napoleon scored a 46-31 win over Bowling Green in a NLL dual meet.
Ayden Shank (126), Brayden Hull (145), Jacob Aguilar (170), Landon Eberle (182), Tucker Holifield (195) and Demitrius Hernandez (285) all picked up pins for the Wildcats against the Bobcats.
Defiance 48, Lima Shawnee 33
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) p. Kayne Brown, 4:36; 113 - Kale Dodson (LS) won by forfeit; 120 - Jackson Fortman (D) won by forfeit; 126 - Ethan Morgan (LS) p. Gavino Martinez, 1:33; 132 - Cory Beach (LS) p. Viktor Jurcevich, 2:16; 138 - Ben Bullock (LS) dec. Beau Hesselschwardt, 2-1; 145 - Ethan Scurlock (LS) p. Nikita Hoeffel, 2:33; 152 - Alex Francis (D) won by forfeit; 160 - Dominic Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 170 - Reecxe Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 182 - Alex Hoeffel (D) p. Tyler Lauck, 1:49; 195 - Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 220 - Isaiah Meeks (LS) won by forfeit; 285 - Ashton Rose (D) p. 2:12.
Napoleon 46, Bowling Green 31
106 - Harrison Bohls (N) tech fall Daniel Castro, 21-8; 113 - Roman Cordoba (N) tech fall Bennett Stoneart, 17-2; 120 - Cameron Dicter (BG) p. Turner Garber, 1:45; 126 - Ayden Shank (N) p. Keyshawn Keil, 3:07; 132 - Daniel Feilds (BG) p. Austin Hopkins, 3:15; 138 - Colton Keefe (BG) p. Alex Valdez, 5:00; 145 - Brayden Hull (N) p. Andrew White, 2:25; 152 - Mike Kinzel (BG) dec. Henry Eggers, 13-6; 160 - Joe Hardy (BG) maj. dec. Blake Westhoven, 16-4; 170 - Jacob Aguilar (N) p. Max Spencer, :47; 182 - Landon Eberle (N) p. Mike Kisor, 3:03; 195 - Tucker Holifield (N) p. Matthew Fallis, :31; 220 - Dominic Burch (BG) p. Javone Torres, 1:07; 285 - Demitrius Hernandez (N) p. Wyatt Bechstein, :54.
