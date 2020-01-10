The Defiance wrestling team took advantage of six wins by forfeit to improve to 3-1 in the WBL, with a 53-24 win over Kenton.
“At the beginning of the year, Kenton had closer to a full lineup and were able to get a couple of WBL wins,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “But they’ve had some injuries and have a few more guys out. But no one feels sorry for us in our situation, so we’ll take those wins. Kenton’s a little better than us in the upper weights, but we’re more athletic than they are in the lower weights.”
With the meet starting at 152, Defiance grabbed a quick 6-0 lead, with a forfeit win for Juan Salinas. But Kenton then won the next three weight classes to take a 15-6 lead.
Carter Bays held off Defiance’s Dominic Tracy, for a 7-6 decision win at 160. Mason Rhoades and Ethan Manns (170) both won by fall to give Kenton (2-2 WBL) the nine point advantage.
Defiance then took the lead back at 18-15, by gaining forfeit wins from Mason Beauprez (195) and Abram Tracy (220).
“We always have all our guys weigh in, just in case there may be a situation that occurred for us at 220,” Murphy said. “If their guy Noah Eikenbary (ranked second in the state by borofanohio.net at 220) had stayed at 220, we would have let him have the forfeit win. But since he bumped up to 285, we bumped Tracy up from 195 to 220, to get us a forfeit win.”
Eikenbary then gained a first period pin to put Kenton up for the last time, at 21-18. But Defiance countered with first period pins, both in less than one minute from Treven Rittenhouse (106, in 57 seconds) and Gavino Martinez (113, in 56 seconds), to take the lead for good, at 30-21.
“Normally, I’m one of the smaller 106 pounders, but their guy was smaller than me and I was able to take advantage,” Rittenhouse said. “At one point, we were close to going out of bounds, but I pushed him back in and then got the arm bar on him and was able to get a pin. The match was quick, but it was a good win for me.”
Kenton’s last points came from Keith Harbor (120), who won a close 5-3 decision over Lance Armstrong. Armstrong was close to getting the tieing takedown, but just wasn’t quite able to get it before time expired. The win cut Defiance’s lead to 30-24.
But Defiance clinched the win by getting forfeit wins from Carmela Castaneda (126) and Tristan Villarreal (132) to take a 42-24 lead.
Defiance’s Alex Francis (138) followed up on the back to back forfeit wins with a 17-1 technical fall win over Josh Hart. Francis gained a 4-1 lead after one period on two takedowns, then gained a reversal in the second period to take a 6-1 lead. From there, Francis got the rest of his points on back points.
“I was trying to focus on my footwork, speed and being aggressive,” Francis said. “After I got a good lead (8-1), I just focused on being aggressive and scoring more points for my team. I’m going to be moving to 132 soon, so I think that will help me more, too. I won’t be out muscled by guys so much, like I am at 138.”
Defiance’s Nikita Hoeffel (145) then won by forfeit to bring the final score to 53-24.
“We expected Alex’s match to be close, so that was a good one for Alex,” Murphy said.
Defiance will compete at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament today and Saturday then hosts Elida (2-1 WBL) on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Defiance 53, Kenton 24
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Connor Dye, :57; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Alex Furr, :56; 120 — Keith Harbor (K) dec. Lance Armstrong, 5-3; 126 — Carmela Castaneda (D) won by forfeit; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) won by forfeit; 138 — Alex Francis (D) tech. fall Josh Hart, 17-1; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) won by forfeit; 152 — Juan Salinas (D) won by forfeit; 160 — Carter Bays (K) dec. Dominic Tracy, 7-6; 170 — Mason Rhoades (K) pinned Alex Hoeffel, 1:29; 182 — Ethan Manns (K) pinned Caleb Loehr, 3:03; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Abram Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 285 — Noah Eikenbary (K) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:32.
