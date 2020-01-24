BATH TOWNSHIP — The bad news on Thursday was Defiance had six starters out because of a sickness that has been going around the school.
The good news? Defiance managed to get seven wins by forfeit to claim a 54-18 win over Lima Bath. More importantly, the win enabled Defiance to improve to 5-1 in the WBL.
Defiance jumped out to a 12-0 lead by winning by forfeit at 113 and 120. After a double forfeit at 126, Bath’s Ezekiel Burkholder won by fall to cut Defiance’s lead to 12-6. But Defiance clinched the win by taking the next five weight classes to take a 42-6 advantage.
Alex Francis (138) won by fall over Peyton Mikeselland then Nikita Hoeffel (145), Dominic Tracy (152) and Spencer Thompson (160) won by forfeit. Alex Hoeffel (170) then won by a pin over Austin Van Horn.
Defiance finished it off by getting wins by forfeit from Mason Beauprez (195) and Alex Vance (106) to close out the scoring.
Lima Bath got forfeit wins from Zachary Simpson (182) and Carter Butler (285).
“We had a few out tonight because guys were sick and it’s going around the school,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “There were 90 kids in the high school out today because of sickness. But honestly, I’d rather we’d have guys out now. Hopefully, we’re healthy next week. In particular, Alex Francis had a good match. He was to the point of gaining a technical fall before getting a pin. Also, Beau (Hesselschwardt, 132) wrestled well and wrestled hard. He did some good things.”
Defiance hosts Napoleon today and Celina (5-0 WBL) Thursday, Jan. 28 in a key WBL battle.
Defiance 54, Lima Bath 18
106 — Alex Vance (D) won by forfeit; 113 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 — Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Ezekiel Burkholder (LB) pinned Beau Hesselschardt; 138 — Alex Francis (D) pinned Peyton Mikesell, 5:17; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) won by forfeit; 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) won by forfeit; 160 — Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 170 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Austin Van Horn, 1:31; 182 — Zachary Simpson (LB) won by forfeit; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D) won by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Carter Burdue (LB) won by forfeit.
