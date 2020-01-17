The Defiance wrestling team won nine of the 13 matches and improved to 4-1 in the Western Buckeye League on Thursday with a 51-21 win over Elida.
Defiance cruised to the win by getting four pins and four forfeit wins.
“It was a good win for us and getting pretty much a full lineup out there tonight, helped us,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “The only one we didn’t have, Lance (Armstrong, 120), we kept out because he missed school the previous two days, because he has been sick. We had a couple of nice overtime wins tonight. It was nice to see inexperienced kids win that way and nice to see what we’ve been practicing on, come to fruition in those matches.
“I yelled pretty hard at Alex (Francis, 138) in the middle of the match and we don’t do that unless we think a kid is making good progress and has the chance to win a match.”
Defiance started out well, getting quick pins from Treven Rittenhouse (106) and Gavino Martinez (113) to take a 12-0 lead. Rittenhouse’s pin came in 52 seconds and Martinez won in 40 seconds.
“I got a takedown on a move I’ve been working on for awhile, a double leg takedown and then was able to maneuver for a quick pin,” Martinez said.
After a double forfeit at 120, Elida got on the board to cut the lead to 12-6, when James Sperry (126) picked up a quick 53 second pin.
But Defiance’s Tristan Villarreal won by forfeit at 132 and then Francis rallied for a 12-10 overtime win over Dalton Swickrath at 138. That put Defiance up, 21-6. Francis survived a near fall predicament in the third period and then got a late takedown to tie the match at 10-10. Francis then secured the win with a takedown in sudden death overtime.
Defiance then picked up its second straight win by overtime at 145. Nikita Hoeffel rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a reversal and a penalty point to tie the match at 5-5. In overtime, Hoeffel maneuvered for a move that provided not only the game winning takedown, but a pin, with just seven seconds left in the overtime period. That gave Defiance a 27-6 cushion.
Defiance’s Dominic Tracy wrestled just his second week wrestling at 152, dropping down from 160. He won with a solid pin in 1:29 with Defiance taking a 33-6 lead.
“I feel better at 152 and hope to just progress as the year goes on,” Tracy said. “I took (my opponent) down with a basic ankle attack. Then I worked on some new moves while on top and that helped me get the pin.”
Defiance’s Juan Salinas (160) won by forfeit to clinch the win for Defiance, which led, 39-6.
At 170, Elida’s Daide Miller picked up a 9-5 decision win over Spencer Thompson. However, Defiance’s Caleb Loehr (185) and Mason Beauprez (195) both won by forfeit, as Defiance’s lead ballooned to 51-9.
Elida then closed out the match by winning the last two weight classes by pin, from Tarez Russel (220) over Christopher Brickel and Dominic Eisenhut (285), over Ashton Rose.
“Christopher Brickel (220) is now eligible, wrestling his first match and for us, having a kid at that weight is better than not,” Murphy said. “Now we just need to coach him up and help him get better. We have Lima Bath next week and with a forfeit win over Ottawa-Glandorf, we could go into the Celina (5-0 in the WBL, match, at Celina on Thursday, Jan. 30) with a 6-1 league mark.
“Celina will be favored, but hey, maybe lightning will strike. We are getting better each week.”
Defiance travels to Lima Bath on Thursday, Jan. 23 and then to Napoleon on Friday, Jan. 24.
At Defiance
Defiance 51, Elida 21
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Dylan Maus, 0:52; 113 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Zach Nelms, 0:40; 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — James Sperry (E) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 0:53; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) won by forfeit; 138 — Alex Francis (D) dec. Dalton Swickrath, 12-10 (OT); 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) pinned D’Angelo Smith, 7:53; 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Camron King, 1:29; 160 — Juan Salinas (D) won by forfeit; 170 — Daide Miller (E) dec. Spencer Thompson, 9-5; 182 — Caleb Loehr (D) won by forfeit; 195 — Mason Beauprez (D)won by forfeit; 220 — Tarez Russel (E) pinned Christopher Brickel, 1:20; 285 — Dominic Eisenhut (E) pinned Ashton Rose, 0:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.