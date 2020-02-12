WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta used three forfeits and seven pins to drop Defiance, 60-24. One of the forfeits came at 182, where Caleb Loehr is out with a skin issue.
With the win, Wapakoneta (8-1 WBL) finishes in a three-way tie for first for the regular season title with Celina and St. Marys.
Defiance (6-3 WBL) finishes in fourth place in the regular season.
Defiance won four matches, all by pins. Winning were Tristan Villarreal (138, in 3:54), Alex Francis (145, in 1:44), Spencer Thompson (160, in 3:56) and Alex Hoeffel (170, in 1:50).
Two Defiance wrestlers held leads, before being pinned. Gavino Martinez (113) led Wapak's Bryce Knapke, 2-1 in the second period. Dominic Tracy (152) led Wapak's Jacob Schlesselman, 8-2, in the second period.
"Gavino looked like the better wrestler, but got out of position and got pinned," said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. "Dom tried to lift his opponent and got in bad position, where he got flipped and pinned. Both are better wrestlers than the mistakes they made and hopefully, we'll get those corrected by Saturday's WBL meet.
"They definitely had some spots where they were superior, but I've got a lot of mixed emotions. The match would have been a bit closer if Caleb Loehr wrestles, but we didn't wrestle with much fight tonight. However, coming into the season, I was hoping we'd do as well as 6-3 in the WBL, which we did. Hopefully, though, I hope we wrestle a lot better top to bottom, on Saturday."
Defiance heads to Lima Bath on Saturday for the WBL tournament.
Wapakoneta 60, Defiance 24
106 - Colin Mellott (D) pinned Trevon Rittenhouse, 3:37; 113 - Bryce Knapke (W) pinned Gavino Martinez, 2:41; 120 - Keaton Elling (W) won by forfeit; 126 - Gavin Hall (W) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 2:27; 132 - Daniel Prieta (W) pinned Beau Hesselschardt, 5:30; 138 - Tristan Villarreal (D) pinned Corbin Mitchell, 3:54; 145 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Bradley Hicks, 1:44; 152 - Jacob Schlesselman (W) pinned Dominic Tracy, 3:39; 160 - Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Andrew Mosler, 5:56; 170 - Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Tyler Houser, 1:50; 182 - Ean Kramer (W) won by forfeit; 195 - Ean Kramer (W) won by forfeit; 220 - Evan Kaeck (W) pinned Christopher Brickel, 2:47; 285 - Cael Rostorffer (W) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:37.
