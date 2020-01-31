The Defiance wrestling team came into the contest with the hope of upsetting Celina and staying in the race for a regular season Western Buckeye League title on Thursday at “The Dawg Pound” in Defiance.
The host Bulldogs had their chances, but two close matches that turned into pins for Celina enabled the visitors to prevail, 43-24.
In the first key match at 113, Defiance’s Gavino Martinez held a 6-2 lead late in the final period. But Celina’s Derrick Slater put Martinez on his back and got the pin, with just 38 seconds left.
In the other, Defiance’s Caleb Loehr was tied with Alex Stachler at 7-7 in the 182-pound bout. But Stachler was able to get the pin with just six seconds left in the match.
“We had our opportunities to win,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “We thought Gavino should have won by pin (and was close to turning Slater a couple of times, but couldn’t quite do it), but instead, he chose down and didn’t move and got pinned. That was a 12-point swing there. Then, Caleb was tied late in his match. Gavino gets a pin and Caleb wins and we win the entire match. The Celina coach (James Miracle) told the Napoleon coach (Jason Seiler at the Wapakoneta Invitational) that he didn’t think they would have any problem with us. He came up to me afterwards and said that they underestimated us.”
Celina improves to 7-0 in the WBL with the win, while Defiance dropped to 5-2 in the league.
The win at 113 to start the match propelled Celina to a quick 16-0 lead. Zack King (120) won by a 16-5 major decision over Alex Vance and Landon Engle (126) won by a 25 second pin, to give Celina the 16 point bulge.
Defiance’s Tristan Villarreal (132) won by pin, but Celina countered with a 6-3 win by Jaden King over Alex Francis at 138, to bring Celina’s lead to 19-6.
Defiance then narrowed the Celina lead to 19-15, with a 7-5 overtime win by Nikita Hleffel (145) and Dominic Tracy’s win by pin at 152.
Celina’s Ethan Ly (160) nipped Spencer Thompson, 5-0 and Defiance’s Alex Hoeffel claimed a 4-3 win over Tyler Carlin, to keep Defiance in it. After that win, Celina led by just 22-18.
Celina then secured the next four wins to clinch the match. Following Stachler’s win at 182, Cory Fortkamp won a 9-3 decision over Mason Beauprez at 195, while Joey Posada (220) and Cayden Thompson (285) recorded first period pins that gave Celina a 43-18 advantage.
Defiance’s Treven Rittenhouse (106) then finished off the meet with a win by fall, bringing the final score to 43-24.
“Dominic Tracy (152) wrestled well for us and I like where he’s going as a wrestler.,” Murphy said. “A couple of our guys did what we needed, with both Alex Vance (120) and Spencer keeping from getting pinned. And Alex (Francis, 138) could have and maybe should have won. There were some things we had been doing in practice that we wanted him to do and he was close to doing so, but he couldn’t quite get it done. We’re improving and it wasn’t quite enough to get it done tonight, but we’ll keep working.”
Next up for Defiance is a home meet with Tinora on Tuesday.
Celina 43, Defiance 24
106 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Landin Wallace, 4:31; 113 — Derrick Slater (C) pinned Gavino Martinez, 5:22; 120 — Zack King (C) major dec. Alex Vance, 16-5; 126 — Landon Engle (C) pinned Lance Armstrong, :25; 132 — Tristan Villarreal (D) pinned Nathan Wilson, 5:34; 138 — Jaden King (C) dec. Alex Wilson, 6-3; 145 — Nikita Hoeffel (D) dec. Jakob Poor, 7-5 (OT); 152 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Gavin Brown, 3:44; 160 — Ethan Ly (C) dec. Spencer Thompson, 5-0; 170 — Alex Hoeffel (D) dec. Tyler Carlin, 4-3; 182 — Alex Stachler (C) pinned Caleb Loehr, 5:54; 195 — Cory Fortkamp (C) dec. Mason Beauprez, 9-3; 220 — Joey Posada (C) pinned Christopher Brickel, 1:36; 285 — Cayden Thomson (C) pinned Ashton Rose, :20.
