The Defiance wrestling team defeated Cornerstone by a score of 51-6 on Saturday in their first home dual of the season. The win ties the program record for largest victory, a mark set against Penn State-Behrend on February 8, 2020.

Defiance High School grad Jonah Schlegel picked up a 4-0 win at 285 for the Yellow Jackets to move to 4-0 on the year while Seth Majewski (133), Cortez Bradley (149) and Alejandro Castro (157) earned wins via pin. Bradley’s win in 16 seconds marks the fastest pin by any DC grappler this season.

The DC wrestlers will return to action Saturday at the Kalahari Duals in Sandusky.

