WHEATON, Ill. — The Defiance College wrestling program headed west this past weekend as they traveled to Wheaton College to take on a talented field at the Pete Wilson Wheaton Invitational. The Yellow Jackets finished the weekend 28th of 34 in the highly competitive field.
Rosendo Beltran led the Yellow Jackets, finishing the weekend with three wins. The junior grabbed an exciting 4-1 decision victory in the first consolation round, before winning by major decision in his second bout. In the fourth round, Beltran won by way of a pin over Joey Rivera of Millikin University in 3 minutes, 44 seconds.
Seth Majewski won by fall over Gabe Rodriguez of Concordia University in 2 minutes, 57 seconds in the first round of the 133 bouts.
Alex Smith grabbed a 10-3 decision victory in the first round of the 141 weight class, defeating his opponent from Ferrum College.
Keringten Martin picked up a 5-3 decision win in the consolation bracket over Jacob Horsch from Heidelberg University.
In the 197 weight class, Alejandro Castro won by 6-3 decision over Nathan Hunt from Nebraska Wesleyan University in the first round.
Rounding out the day for Purple and Gold was Mason Morris, who won in the first round of the 165 weight class with a 6-2 decision victory over Evan Carter from Milwaukee School of Engineering.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action Thursday, Feb. 6, as they head to Adrian College for a dual match with the Bulldogs, slated to begin at 7 p.m.
