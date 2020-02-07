ADRIAN, Mich. — The Defiance College wrestling team traveled to Adrian College for a dual meet against the Bulldogs on Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets took on a talented Adrian College side, falling to the MIAA foe 46-9.
Rosendo Beltran continued his winning ways at 125, grabbing a victory by way of a pin in 6:17 to start the night off.
Alex Smith wasted no time grabbing another Yellow Jacket victory, defeating Tanner Smith of Adrian by a close 5-3 decision in the 141-pound bout.
After the strong start from the Yellow Jackets, Adrian was able to regain control, winning the remaining matches on the day to ultimately find the victory.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action Saturday as they head to Cleveland to take on Case Western Reserve and Penn St.-Behrend at the CWRU Duals. The action is slated to begin against Penn St. Behrend at noon and Case Western at 1:30 or 3 p.m.
