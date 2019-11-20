The Defiance College wrestling team hosted Lourdes University for their first home dual of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday evening in the Karl H. Weaner Center. The Gray Wolves defeated the Yellow Jackets by a score of 29-14.
After a slow start, the momentum changed for Defiance as Derek Spears (Mount Orab, Ohio/Western Brown) grabbed a victory by way of a pin with 1:30 left in the 3rd period. Spears at 165 sparked energy for the Yellow Jackets, getting them on the board for the first time this evening.
Alejandro Castro (Cromwell, Ind./Wawasee) kept the excitement brewing for the faithful Purple and Gold crowd as he secured an 11-2 major decision win over Grant Pittroff from Lourdes.
The final Defiance win of the night came from sophomore Mason Morris (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) as he secured a 10-1 major decision victory at 197.
Despite the late wins, the Yellow Jackets suffered a tough 29-14 loss in the season’s first home dual.
Defiance is back in action Saturday, as they travel to Baldwin Wallace University to compete in the Baldwin Wallace Invitational. Competition is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
